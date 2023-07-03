This Garmin phishing scam aims to take over your account – here's how to avoid it

If you've received an email recently claiming that your Garmin account is about to be deleted, don't click anything – there's currently a phishing scam doing the rounds, which aims to steal your account login credentials.

As Gadgets & Wearables explains, the email appears to be from Garmin, and says that the company is planning to delete all inactive accounts for good. Recipients are prompted to click a link in the email and sign into their account using their username and password.

This link takes you to a fake site, which will send your credentials to the scammers. This will allow them to take control of your account and access data stored there, which as Garmin explains can include your name and email address. Many people use the same password for multiple online services, so there's a good chance that having Garmin logins will also allow the crooks to log into plenty of email accounts.

This scam isn't new (it was reported on Garmin's forums last year, with concerned users asking if their data was about to be purged), but it appears to have begun circulating again this summer.

If you receive an email purporting to be from Garmin and you haven't requested a password reset, don't click any links within it, no matter how genuine it looks. If you want to check the status of your account or change your password, type garmin.com into your web browser's address bar to make sure you're on the genuine site.

You can also help your friends by warning them about these scams so they're prepared, and don't automatically click seemingly benign email links. The consequences could be quite serious.

Avoid support scams

Garmin users have also been targeted by tech support scams. These may result in people being charged for advice by someone pretending to be a Garmin product support colleague. Scammers may also try to persuade people to download malicious software, which they will then charge a fee to remove.

To avoid these scams, Garmin advises you to avoid ads for support sites when looking for software or map updates, and immediately leave any sites with pop-up chat windows that ask if you need help and tell you to call a toll-free number of leave your phone number for an expert to contact you.

You should never give anyone remote access to your computer, or pay for basic support services from anyone claiming to work for Garmin's product support department. If you're having trouble with your Garmin device and need help, type support.garmin.com into your browser address bar and you'll be able to search for solutions. You'll also find links to map updates here, plus legitimate tech support contacts.