Amateur photographer risks his safety for blurry photos of elk's rump at Yellowstone

A man has been filmed at Yellowstone National Park demonstrating how not to use a telephoto camera lens, and risking his safety in the process. Rather than staying well back and using the long lens with a tripod to get a clear picture of an elk engaging in natural behavior, he approached within 5ft of a huge male and walked around snapping photos of its flanks and rump.

Although elk are naturally wary of humans and prefer to avoid contact, they are wild animals and can become aggressive if they feel threatened. Males (known as bulls) are particularly unpredictable during the rut, which takes place in late summer and early fall, when they compete for the right to mate.

A video of the encounter was posted online by Colorado photographer Kristy and shared via Instagram account TouronsOfYellowstone, which calls out bad behavior at US National Parks. Other recent incidents have included a man ripping off his shirt and chasing a wolf, and a woman trying to pet a bison until Park Rangers intervened.

Emma Jacobs, professional wildlife photographer and panel judge for the RSPCA Young Photographer Awards , explains that patience and preparation are essential for good nature shots.

"Take time to watch the animals in their environment as quietly as you can," she told us in a recent interview. "What are they doing? What is around them? What is their character like? All these things can give you ideas for photos and help you tell a story."

It's important to respect the animal in its environment, and take your time so it can continue its natural behavior.

“Move slowly and quietly, even after you've taken the photo so you don't disturb the animal," Jacobs says. "Keep in mind that you have no control over wildlife, but that's what makes your subject so interesting! If it flies or crawls away, look for another – you will be rewarded in the end! All you can do is put yourself in the right place and be patient."

For more advice, see the full list of six wildlife photography tips from a pro, and if you're planning a trip to Yellowstone during the next few months, take a look at our guide how to enjoy elk rutting season safely.