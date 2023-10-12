Save $250 off the awesome Garmin Epix (Gen 2) right now

Right now, you can grab the Garmin Epix (Gen 2) for just $549.99 at Amazon. That's a huge saving of $250 off the list price, and the cheapest this powerful adventure watch has ever been. This deal applies to the stainless steel version, but you can also get the black titanium version for $649.99, which is an equally big saving.

The Epix is one of Garmin's most advanced GPS watches, and is similar to the flagship Fenix 7 but with the addition of a bright AMOLED display that's sharp and easy to read even in tricky lighting conditions. When I reviewed it for Advnture's sister site TechRadar, I was particularly impressed by just how well designed its interface is, making even the most advanced workout tracking tools easy to use and understand.

Garmin Epix (Gen 2) Stainless Steel: $799.99 $549.99 at Amazon

Save $250 Now we're talking! This is the cheapest the Epix (Gen 2) has ever been by a huge margin. It's a superb multi-sports watch that's very similar to the Fenix 7, but with a stunning AMOLED display on top.

Garmin Epix (Gen 2) Black Titanium: $899.99 $649.99 at Amazon

Save $250 This version of the Epix has an extra stylish black titanium case that's super tough, but lighter than the stainless steel model, making it more comfortable and reducing movement during workouts. It's also the cheapest it's ever been right now.

These deals landed on Amazon Prime Day, but they're still running now – and you no longer need to be a Prime member to take advantage, but we expect the prices will go back up very soon.

