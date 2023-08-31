Huge bull elk reminds Estes Park tourist who's really in charge

A man got a shock at Estes Park recently when he wandered too close to one of the town's bull elks, which forced him away by displaying its antlers. Another visitor recorded the incident and posted the resulting video online as a warning, noting that "You can't fix stupid."

The clip, which you can watch below, was shared via Instagram account TouronsOfNationalParks, which calls out bad behavior at sites of natural beauty, including people dabbling their hands in hot springs, chasing wolves, and poking moose.

A post shared by @touronsofnationalparks A photo posted by on

Thankfully this man got away with a warning, but not everyone is so lucky. In October 2020, a man suffered a puncture wound that sliced his kidney in half when he was gored by an elk on a Colorado golf course.

Elk at Estes Park

Estes Park is a beautiful town famed for its elk population, and serves as a base for many people visiting nearby Rocky Mountain National Park. The town even holds an annual Elk Fest event, which celebrates the magnificent animals with two days of live music, performances, bugling contests, and a 5k race.

However, while it welcomes people to see the animals in their full splendor, the town also warns visitors to take care for their own safety, and that of the elk.

"The most important is to give them their space," says Estes Park Visitor Center. "Keep at least 75 feet between you and the elk, about the length of two school buses. If the elk notice you, you’re too close!"

If you're planning a trip to Estes Park this fall, take a look at our guides how to enjoy elk rutting season safely and wildlife safety: eight tips for unexpected encounters. You might also be interested in our top tips for wildlife photography, which includes lots of practical advice from a professional photographer.