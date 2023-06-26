Clueless National Park tourists pose for bull elk selfies with their baby

A couple have been spotted posing for selfies with a bull elk at Jasper National Park, while holding their baby. They have approached within a few feet of the animal, which doesn't charge, but is clearly distracted by their presence and watching intently.

Elk are usually docile and prefer to avoid close encounters with humans, but like all wild animals they can become unpredictable when threatened, and turning your back to take a selfie means you're unable to react quickly if the mood changes.

This particular incident was caught on camera by another park visitor, Bryce D'Andrea. He shared the resulting video (which you can watch below) with Instagram account TouronsOfYellowstone, which calls out bad behavior at US National Parks and other sites of natural beauty.

A post shared by TouronsOfYellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) A photo posted by on

There has been a spate of incidents involving elk and deet in recent weeks, with park visitors straying too close to calves, coming too close to take photos, and even loading newborn animals into their cars in the mistaken belief that they've been abandoned.

Elk safety

Guidelines from the National Park Service state that you should always stay at least 25 yards (23 meters) from elk, and never approach, distract, or attempt to feed them. Instead, enjoy them from a distance using binoculars or a telephoto lens.

Males (known as bulls) can be particularly aggressive during the mating season, known as the rut, which takes place in the fall. Females (cows) are most unpredictable during the spring and early summer, when they are protecting their calves.

Sometimes a young elk may seem to be alone, but its mother is usually nearby, having left the calf in scrub or long grass for safety while she forages. The cow is often behind the calf, and may seem to charge out of nowhere if a well-meaning hiker approaches.

“Approaching wild animals can drastically affect their well-being and, in some cases, their survival," said the National Park Service in a recent press release. "When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, on a road, or in a developed area, leave it alone and give it space."

For more advice, see our guides wildlife safety: eight tips for unexpected encounters and how to enjoy elk rutting season safely.