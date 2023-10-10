Powerful Garmin Epix (Gen 2) hits lowest ever price at Amazon – by a huge margin

Right now, you can pick up the powerful Garmin Epix (Gen 2) for just $549.99 at Amazon. That's a colossal saving of 31% off the list price, and far less than the previous lowest price of $589.99 earlier this month.

The Epix holds a top spot in our roundup of the best Garmin watches, and for good reason. It's an advanced multi-sports watch with all the training tools you need to take your sport to the next level, whether you're into running, swimming, cycling, triathlon, golf, tennis, soccer, or almost anything else. When I tested it for Advnture's sister site TechRadar, I was particularly impressed by just how accessible all the more advanced features are, making it easier for you to get the most out of the watch even if you've not used a Garmin device before.

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Garmin Epix (Gen 2) near you.

Garmin Epix (Gen 2): $799.99 $549.99 at Amazon

Save $350 Now we're talking! This is the cheapest the Epix (Gen 2) has ever been by a huge margin. It's a superb multi-sports watch that's very similar to the Fenix 7, but with a stunning AMOLED display on top.

The most striking feature of the Epix is its bright, crisp AMOLED display, which makes graphics, text and charts really shine and is easy to read in any lighting conditions. This screen tech uses more power than a memory-in-pixel display like that of the Garmin Fenix 7, but it looks fantastic and gives the Epix a really premium feel.

