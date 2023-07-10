Garmin Fenix 7 Solar hits lowest ever UK price ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Right now, you can get the Garmin Fenix 7 Solar for just £538.98 at Amazon. That's a saving of £150 off the regular asking price, and the cheapest this powerful multi-sports watch has ever been – even in last year's Black Friday and Prime Day sales.

The Fenix 7 has long held a top spot in Advnture's roundup of the best Garmin watches, and for good reason. It's a great watch for tracking your workouts and helping you take your fitness to the next level, whatever your sport (though it's best for running, cycling, swimming, and triathlons).

If you're not in the UK, scroll down to the bottom of this article for the best deals on the Garmin Fenix 7 where you are. If you're looking for a different watch, take a look at our guide to the best Garmin deals on Amazon Prime Day, where I'm sorting the wheat from the chaff to bring you the offers that are really worth your attention.

Garmin Fenix 7 Solar: £689.99 £538.98 at Amazon

Save £150.01 Prime Day has come early with this huge saving on one of Garmin's best multi-sports watches. This is the solar edition, so battery life is even better than normal, and it's never been this cheap before.

The Garmin Fenix 7 is set to get several features introduced with the launch of the Fenix 7 Pro last month, including the new stamina and hill training tools, which will bring it bang up to date.

I'm a keen runner, and I grabbed a Fenix 7 when it first launched in January last year. It has all the tools I need and more, and my only real complaint has been that the battery life is a little on the short side. That's not the case with this solar edition, which harvests sunlight to keep itself topped up between charges.

