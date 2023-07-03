Garmin Instinct 2X Solar gets first discount in the UK

Right now, you can pick up the new Garmin Instinct 2X Solar for £367.14 at Amazon, which is its first significant discount since it launched in late May.

The Instinct 2X Solar is significantly bigger than the standard Instinct 2, with a 1.1in display to give you more stats at a glance. Its bigger case means it also has a larger battery and solar panel, allowing it to last even longer between charges. Best of all, there's also an LED flashlight built into the top of the case, which you can activate with a double-press of the backlight button on the top left.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down to the bottom of this article for the best deals on the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar near you. You might also be interested in our roundup of the best cheap GPS watches, which includes lots of budget-friendly devices for tracking your workouts.

Save £32.85 Although modest, this is the first deal we've seen on the Instinct 2X Solar so far. This offer applies to to the graphite (dark grey) colourway.

I'm currently testing the Instinct 2X Solar, and impressions so far are good. Although large it's not unwieldy, and the extra large screen furnishes you with lots of extra data. The built-in flashlight is also a game-changer, and you don't realize just how handy it is until it's on your wrist.

