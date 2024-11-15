Hurry, REI just knocked $100 off the rarely-discounted Garmin InReach Mini 2 ahead of Black Friday – and it could save your life

The tiny satellite communicator lets you stay in touch and summon help in remote locations, and it's 25% off ahead of Black Friday

Right, you can pick up the rarely-discounted Garmin InReach Mini 2 for just $299 in REI's winter sale. That's a giant savings of $100 off this life-saving device and the lowest price we've ever seen for this product.

Here at Advnture, we're always telling you that a satellite communicator is an important piece of kit for backcountry adventures in case you need help and there's no cell service, but we're also the first to admit these safety devices are far from affordable.

The last time we saw the InReach Mini 2 at this price was for a few days back in the spring. It's typically closer to $399, so this deal gives you a full 25% in savings and it's even cheaper than the best Black Friday Garmin deals we found last year.

The Garmin InReach Mini 2, which launched last year, is tiny but powerful, letting you stay in touch with friends and family even when you've got no phone signal, and summon emergency help from anywhere in the world.

You can send messages to other InReach devices, and connecting the InReach Mini 2 to your phone via Bluetooth allows you to send text messages via satellite using the Garmin Messenger app. Sending an interactive SOS alert will connect you to a 24-hour emergency response center, which works with rescue teams worldwide to get you the help you need.

If you're searching for other Garmin GPS products at a good discount, we'll be scouring the internet for the best Black Friday Garmin deals to help you save on tech.

In order to use the InReach Mini 2, you'll also need a subscription plan to send data. There are lots of options available, including annual plans if you're going to be traveling frequently, and shorter-term monthly plans if you're going camping or hiking on vacation, but don't need coverage all year round.

