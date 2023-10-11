Today's hottest deals on Hoka shoes – who needs Amazon Prime Day?

Looking for a pair of cheap Hoka shoes? You've come to the right place Amazon may not have included Hoka in its Prime Big Deal Days event, but that doesn't matter when there are so many other sales elsewhere. There are heaps of super cushioned road, trail and walking shoes on offer, and we've rounded up all the best deals for you right here.

If you're in the US, start by taking a look at Hoka's outlet store, where you'll find 30% off last season's styles. There are also some great offers in the REI outlet, with up to 50% off selected shoes. Finally, check out the Hoka sale at Zappos, which has deals on the Hoka Clifton 8 and Carbon X 3 to name just a couple.

In the UK the Hoka outlet is a good first calling point, but Alpinetrek has an even sale on right now, with a particular focus on hiking and trail running shoes. SportsShoes.com is a great option if you're looking for road shoes, with a huge range on sale.

US deals

Hoka Carbon X 3: $200 $59.83 at REI

Save $140.17 REI has some great deals on discontinued Hoka shoes, like this carbon plate road shoe from last year. It feels surprisingly stable for a plated shoe, making it a good choice for all speeds, not just fast efforts.

Hoka Challenger ATR 6 GTX: $150 $114.73 at REI

Save $35.27 This water-resistant trail shoe has a Gore-Tex membrane to keep your feet dry and comfortable. It's well cushioned for longer distances, and a good choice for winter with plenty of traction.

Hoka Gaviota 4: $170 $135.99 at Zappos

Save $34.01 The Gaviota 4 is a super tall stability shoe, with a stack height of 40mm at the heel and 35mm at the forefoot. If you like your road running shoes plush, this is the one for you, and it'll also see you through long days of walking around town.

UK deals

Hoka Rocket X: £139.99 £74.99 at SportsShoes.com

Save £65 As you can guess from the name, the Rocket X is a responsive, lightweight road racing shoe made for smashing PBs. It's rare to see a carbon fibre shoe at this price, and popular sizes are selling out fast.

Hoka Zinal: £139.99 £69.99 at SportsShoes.com

Save £70 I recently reviewed the Zinal 2 and loved it, and the original Zinal is an absolute steal at half price. It's a lightweight trail shoe that feels cool and breezy, but still gives good protection from rocks, roots and debris.

Hoka Speedgoat 5: £139.95 £125.96 at Alpinetrek

Save £13.99 I wouldn't normally make a fuss about a 10% discount, but I do like the Speedgoat 5, with its snug fit, super grippy Vibram sole, and protective toe cap. It's rarely on offer, and Alpinetrek has it on sale in multiple options.

More Hoka deals

If you can't see the right shoe listed above, we've collected together today's best deals on some of today's most popular Hoka shoes for you right here, with prices updated daily.