See reckless tourist clamber over safety rail at the top of Yosemite Falls

A man has been filmed climbing over a safety barrier at Upper Yosemite Falls to get a better view. The Yosemite Falls Trail, one of the oldest and most popular routes in the National Park, offers excellent views of the falls and only has fencing in places with particularly steep drops directly over the raging water, so circumventing them is needlessly dangerous.

The video (which you can watch below) was captured by Josh Tullock, who was navigating a switchback overhead. It was shared via Instagram account TouronsOfNationalParks, which calls out bad behavior at sites of natural beauty, usually involving people endangering themselves and those around them.

A post shared by @touronsofnationalparks A photo posted by on

According to data released by the National Park Service (NPS), slips and falls are a leading cause of accidental death at Yosemite, and as several commenters have noted, if the man had slid on the wet rock, the resulting rescue operation would have been technically difficult and potentially dangerous for the crew involved. In summer conditions, the granite on the trail can also crumble and become loose, making the ground more slippery.

The NPS advises starting your hike early to avoid the intense midday heat on the exposed upper portions of the trail, drinking plenty of water, and pacing yourself to avoid dehydration or heat exhaustion. Take care on loose sand and rocks, where it can be easy to turn an ankle, and stick to the trail at all times.

Tackled safely, the Yosemite Falls Trail is extremely rewarding, and a great way to enjoy the beauty of the park.

"The upper half of the trail is steep and rocky, but the arduous climb is well worth the amazing views you will be rewarded with at the top," says the NPS. "Here you may be surprised by the small size of Yosemite Creek, which feeds this massive waterfall. Use extreme caution when near the creek and remember you are directly above a waterfall."

For more options for hikers of all abilities, see our guide to the best hikes at Yosemite National Park.