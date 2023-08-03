Thoughtless tourists mob beautiful bull elk at Estes Park

A group of at least 16 people have been caught at Estes Park, Colorado, mobbing one of town's majestic bull elk for photos.

Estes Park is a pretty town that often serves as a base for people visiting nearby Rocky Mountain National Park, but is also a tourist destination in its own right, largely thanks to its huge population of elk. They can be seen wandering throughout the town, and the local police force often has to gently guide them out of shops, but they are still wild animals and can be dangerous if they feel threatened.

Several people have been attacked by elk at Estes Park over the years after getting too close. In 2019, a woman was knocked down by a charging bull elk and a man fell and hit his head while fleeing. In 2012, a woman was trampled by a cow elk after accidentally getting too close to her calf, and spent several days being treated in hospital.

This latest incident was caught on camera by local nature enthusiast co.mountain.girl. In her photo, which you can see below, people have left their cars in the road to get a closer look at the bull and are standing dangerously close, blocking the animal's path.

Local tourism site Visit Estes Park warns visitors to stay at least 75ft (23 meters) from elk at all times – and to take particular care during the animals' rutting season in the fall. An elk might seem calm at first, but its demeanor can quickly change.

"Always keep a safe distance, especially from the males (bulls), which can be aggressive as they defend their females (cows) from other bulls at this time of year," says the tourism office. "Give them room - use your zoom!"

