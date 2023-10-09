Grab a cheap soft-sided Yeti cooler right now – who needs Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon is holding its second Prime Day sale this week, but you don't need to wait until then to get a great deal on a Yeti cooler. Right now, you can pick up the Yeti Hopper Flip 8 for £189.99 in camp green or £190 in navy blue. That's a modest saving on the £199 list price, but still the cheapest these soft-sided coolers have ever been, and a great deal considering how rarely they're on offer at all.

The Yeti Hopper Flip 8 is one of the company's most compact coolers, small enough to sling over your shoulder, but doesn't compromise on performance. It's ideal for storing your lunch and drinks, plus ice to keep it all nicely chilled, and is 100% leakproof.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down to the bottom of this page for today's best deals on Yeti Hopper Flip coolers where you are. We'll also be rounding up all the best Yeti deals in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event, and the best Black Friday Yeti deals, so stick with Advnture to make sure you don't miss out.

Yeti Hopper Flip 8 (Camp Green): £199 £189.95 at Amazon

Save £9.05 It's a modest discount, but these super tough cool bags so rarely go on sale, it's definitely worth checking out. The Yeti Hopper Flip 8 is built like a (soft-sided) tank and should give you many years of service. The green version is slightly cheaper than other shades.

Yeti Hopper Flip 8 (Navy): £199.99 £190 at Amazon

Save £9.99 If the mossy green doesn't take your fancy, this smart blue version of the same cooler is only a few pennies more. Stock is limited, so you'll need to move fast to grab one.

It's insulated with closed-cell rubber foam, which performs much better than the standard foam used in most soft coolers, and the exterior is made from a super robust fabric that will resist punctures and UV damage for years to come.

If you're not in the UK, here's our pick of the best Yeti Hopper cooler deals where you are: