Watson, Miroslaw, Anraku, and Seo return to winning ways in Climbing World Cup speed and lead climbing double-header

A couple of familiar faces returned to the podium after a thrilling climbing World Cup event in Chamonix, France, this weekend. The speed and lead climbing double header was full of entertainment and resulted in a couple of big victories for some of the world's best climbers.

Read on for our roundup of all the action from a brilliant climbing competition.

Men's speed competition

American prodigy Sam Watson put distance between himself and the rest of the IFSC World Cup leaderboard with a close-run second win of the season in Chamonix. The 19-year-old was a heavy favorite coming into the 2025 competition, but has fallen a little flat in previous rounds, winning just the one, in Bali, back in May.

Despite his mixed form, a second win of the season solidifies Watson's place atop the leaderboard and makes him the clear front-runner for the speed climbing series gold when the competition concludes in September.

After a steady qualifying round, he met Kazakhstan’s Rishat Khaibullin in the final, who lost out to the American by just 0.22 seconds. Zach Hammer, also American, rounded out the leaderboard after a tight third-place playoff against Erik Noya Cardona of Spain.

Following the event, a proud Watson told the IFSC: "This is the crown jewel of the World Cup circuit here in Chamonix. It’s my second time, so a repeat of last year, and this one meant a lot."

Khaibullin, 25, was equally pleased to be on the podium. He said: "I’m a little bit tired, but I am so excited after this competition. It’s a wonderful place for a World Cup, so I really enjoy it."

Women's speed competition

Another familiar face topped the podium in the women's speed climbing event.

Poland's Aleksandra Miroslaw has been exceptional in this year's speed climbing competition, and although she's only won one previous event, has been consistently in and among the medals.

The 31-year-old put on a dominant display in Chamonix, racing up the wall in just 6.19 seconds in the final to comfortably beat the winner of the previous round, Indonesia’s Desak Dewi, who finished in 6.46 seconds to take the silver.

Like Watson, Miroslaw can now enjoy a comfortable lead atop the speed climbing table, as no one else in the competition has more than one gold.

Miroslaw won her first-ever IFSC World Cup gold at the same venue eight years ago, so she was more than happy to return to Chamonix.

"I actually return here after seven years as my last Chamonix World Cup was in 2018 when I also won, so I’m happy because Chamonix is very special," she told the IFSC.

"My first gold was here also, so it’s like the cycle of history.”

A post shared by IFSC (@ifsclimbing) A photo posted by on

American climber Emma Hunt was also happy after this weekend's event. The 22-year-old has enjoyed an impressive 2025 season and remains near the top of the leaderboard after a pacy third-place finish.

“It’s so special because it’s the first competition that my whole family has been to where I’ve medalled, so it’s a special place," she explained to the IFSC.

Men's lead competition

Japanese superstar Sorato Anraku continued to cement his place as one of the world's best multi-discipline sport climbers with a speedy victory in the men's lead event.

After a typically faultless qualifying round, the 18-year-old held his nerve in the final as the only climber to top a challenging route. Lead climbing gold in Chamonix was his second of an incredible season, in which he's already won the bouldering series.

Spain's Alberto Ginés López finished just behind Anraku in second, after falling short of the final hold, while an ecstatic Filip Schenk of Italy won his first-ever World Cup medal with bronze.

Anraku's dazzling climb continues his incredible run in this year's IFSC World Cup and puts him out and ahead as a clear favorite for the lead series gold. It comes after back-to-back competitions where he missed out on the final round.

"I’m happy to come back and get the victory," he told the IFSC.

"I missed finals in Bali and Innsbruck, then I trained a lot after Innsbruck as I really wanted to win in Chamonix."

Women's lead

South Korea's Seo Chaehyun won her second lead climbing gold of the season with a precise climb in Chamonix.

The 21-year-old previously claimed victory in the first lead climbing round of the season, and sped to another win over the weekend, her sixth World Cup gold of a short but very impressive career.

"I'm super happy and I’m just lost for words. I can’t believe it," Seo told the IFSC after she topped the podium with a technical 44+ scored climb.

“I won my first gold medal here, and it felt amazing to climb again in front of such a huge crowd.”

American youngster Annie Sanders followed in second, after slipping a couple of times to lose the top spot. At just 17, Sanders is considered to be one of sport climbing's brightest young talents and can look forward to a big future, after she also impressed in the bouldering competition earlier this season.

In third place, Erin McNeice of Great Britain continued her excellent lead climbing campaign with another medal. The 21-year-old, who wasn't favoured before this year's competition, has medalled at every lead competition this season, and looks to be a real contender for the coveted series gold.

What is the IFSC World Cup?

The IFSC World Cup is a year-long climbing competition that pits the world's best climbers head-to-head in lead climbing, speed climbing, and bouldering competitions.

It takes place across 14 different World Cup stages, held across the globe and throughout the year.

Points from each competition are tallied up, and climbers are ranked on separate leaderboards for each discipline. These rankings decide the eventual world champions.