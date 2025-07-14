Stay dry and save $50 on this "magnificent, yet breathable" Salomon shell to find out why our trail running expert gave it a rare four-and-a-half-star rating

If you're into trail running, you'll know that a good waterproof shell is essential all year round. There's little worse than getting caught in an early shower and having to endure water seeping through your clothes for the next few miles, so take our advice and invest in a quality model to protect you from the elements, like this awesome shell from Salomon.

The men's Bonatti Trail jacket, which is now available for just $172.50, was designed to stand the test of time. It's made from durable, waterproof Pertex fabric, to shield you from heavy rain and chilly winds as you race through the trails.

It's named after legendary Italian Alpinist Walter Bonatti, who made the first direct winter solo ascent of the Matterhorn's daunting North Face. In that spirit, the Bonatti jacket aims to emphasize freedom as you move, featuring a stretchy, non-restrictive fit, designed for dynamic movement.

To put it to the test, outdoors expert Alex Foxfield wore his Bonatti jacket over several months of trail running in all manner of British conditions. He was particularly impressed with its performance in the cold and described the Bonatti as "a magnificent yet breathable windbreaker and the ability to open up the front zip to dump heat," in his review for Advnture.

Alex ended up giving the Bonatti a rare four-and-a-half-star rating, and also put it to good use away from the trails.

"I found myself reaching for the Bonatti Trail time and time again for everyday use," he continued.

"As a softshell, it’s lighter, more comfortable and more packable than most other waterproof jackets, making it perfect for stuffing in my pack when heading for a local walk or to the shops."

Men's Salomon Bonatti Trail jacket: $230 $172.50 at Salomon

Save $57.50 This tough Salomon jacket is built to keep you comfortable and dry over lengthy runs in the wilderness. It's made from durable, waterproof Pertex fabric and features a handy chest pocket for your hydration pack.

Don't panic if you're not in the States. You can still get your hands on the Bonatti jacket at a great price. Just look below for today's best deals where you are.