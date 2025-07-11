Netflix and thrill: Watch the new trailer for Untamed, the murder-mystery series set in the vast wilds of Yosemite

If you were excited about the teaser that landed in June, you'll be thrilled to hear that Netflix has released the official trailer for the upcoming Untamed, a limited murder-mystery series set in Yosemite National Park.

The series stars Eric Bana as Kyle Turner, a special agent for the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch (ISB), as he investigates the death of a woman who, at first glance, appears to have accidentally fallen from El Capitan. Teaming up with new ranger Naya Vasquez, played by Lily Santiago, they soon find that not all is as it seems.

Soon the pair find themselves not only confronting shadowy secrets within the vast national park, but also in their own pasts.

Having watched the trailer, we can safely say that, for Yosemite enthusiasts and lovers of the great outdoors across the world, it looks an absolute visual treat.

The full series goes live on Netflix from July 17 in the US and UK. Watch the official trailer below:

What we know about Untamed

The series was created by screenwriters Mark L. Smith (The Revenant, Twisters) and Elle Smith (The Marsh King's Daughter). Other cast members include Sam Neill, of Jurassic Park fame, Rosemary DeWitt, Wilson Bethel and William Smille.

Central to the mystery surrounding the death on El Capitan becomes the question: what was the victim running from? Details on the plot are scarce, though the trailer, as well as a feature on Netflix's Tudum, provide a few hints.

Main character, the haunted Kyle Turner, faces a struggle to reconcile events surrounding a past case, while striving to solve this new one. The trailer shows him not only rappelling from the top of a cliff, but also going deep underground to unearth shady secrets. In one of the trailer's more chilling moments, a character utters: "bodies will fall like the stars." While Bana's Turner later asserts: "I think the killings are connected." Serial killer? Or perhaps it's an over zealous black bear? Our money is on the former.

Yosemite is a character in itself (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yosemite as a setting is like a character in itself and the creators were clearly inspired by its scale. "In a lot of these parks, people visit about 3%, 4% of the actual land,” says creator Elle Smith. “You see the village and you see the main points, but you don’t get into the back country and you don’t really see the mass square footage of the place.”

It's a sentiment echoed by Sam Neill's character, chief park ranger Paul Souter, in the trailer. He says: "We have close to a million acres of wilderness. That's a lot of ground to cover – and a lot of places to hide."

Untamed isn't the only trailer that outdoor enthusiasts have gotten excited over of late. Superstar climber Alex Honnold, along with British climbing great Hazel Findlay and Brette Harrington, of The Alpinist fame, are also cast members in the climbing horror movie – The Sound, the trailer for which was released last month (see below).