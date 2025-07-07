Indonesian climbers do the double as underdogs thrive in a thrilling speed climbing round of the 2025 Climbing World Cup

Eager to catch the action? Check out our guide to how to watch the IFSC Climbing World Cup on TV or stream it online.

We're now into the second half of the 2025 IFSC Climbing World Cup, and things are heating up in the speed climbing competition.

Last weekend's round was one to remember, with plenty of close climbs, a tantalising men's final, and a new winner in the women's competition. Read on for our rundown of an eye-catching competition in Krakow, Poland.

Not sure how it works? Jump to the bottom of this article for a handy IFSC World Cup explainer.

Men's competition

The men's competition reached a thrilling conclusion, as Indonesia's Raharjati Nursamsa won gold by just 0.2 seconds. The 24-year-old, who's only won one other IFSC World Cup competition in his career, wasn't touted as a favorite before the competition, but came out on top after a steady performance in qualification and an inspired climb in the final.

He edged out his in-form countryman Kiromal Katibin with a lightning-fast time of 4.73 seconds on the outdoor climbing wall. Katabin, who was chasing a second World Cup gold of the season, was also impressive, and both climbers broke the Asian speed record in a tense final round.

Silver in Krakow puts Katabin in pole position to win the 2025 speed climbing series, especially as competition favorite Sam Watson crashed out in qualifying after a false start.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Katibin, Nursamsa, and Omasa take to the podium in Krakow (Image credit: Getty Images)

The bronze went to Japanese youngster Ryo Omasa, who's enjoyed an impressive season. He won silver at the second speed climbing event of the season, in Bali, and comfortably beat American Zach Hammer in Krakow after the 19-year-old stumbled in the third-place playoff.

Women's competition

Indonesian supporters were also celebrating after the women's event last weekend, as Desak Made Rita Kusuma Dewi won her maiden IFSC World Cup event.

The 24-year-old has been on the professional speed climbing scene since 2021, but had never won a World Cup round. That changed on Sunday, when she surged past America's Emma Hunt to secure gold with an impressive time of 6.27 seconds. The pair were neck and neck until the halfway point on the wall when Hunt lost her footing and stumbled to the silver.

A post shared by IFSC (@ifsclimbing) A photo posted by on

World-record holder and Olympic gold medalist Aleksandra Miroslaw had to settle for bronze on her home turf. The Polish climber has been the pick of the bunch in this year's competition and would have been hoping for gold as the World Cup returned to her home country for the first time in 15 years.

She beat compatriot Natalia Kalucka in a tight bronze medal match to remain in contention for the coveted series victory when the speed climbing competition reaches its finale in September.

What is the IFSC World Cup?

The IFSC World Cup is a year-long climbing competition that pits the world's best climbers head-to-head in lead climbing, speed climbing, and bouldering competitions.

Sorato Anraku has solidified his position as the world's best male boulderer (Image credit: Getty Images)

It takes place across 14 different World Cup stages, held across the globe and throughout the year.

Points from each competition are tallied up, and climbers are ranked on separate leaderboards for each discipline. These rankings decide the eventual world champions.

What's next?

The next round of the 2025 IFSC climbing World Cup is a lead and speed climbing double header in Chamonix, France.

The bumper competition lasts from July 11 to July 13, with qualification beginning this Friday. You can catch all the build-up here on Advnture.