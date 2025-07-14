"A truly historic moment for wildlife recovery" - pine marten kits sighted in British national park for first time in a century

Pine martens appear to be thriving again in Dartmoor National Park (stock image)

Following victory for Dartmoor wild campers in May, it's not just humans pitching tents on the high moors that's a welcome sight in the British national park. For the first time in over a century, pine marten kits have been spotted in the region following efforts to reintroduce this native species.

The footage, caught on camera in June, confirms that the reintroduced mammals have successfully bred after eight females and seven males were released across the national park in 2024. Watch the footage, posted by the Devon Wildlife Trust, below:

Pine marten kits on camera - a historic milestone for Devon’s wildlife! - YouTube Watch On

These small mammals were once commonplace across the English Southwest before woodland habitat loss and human persecution led to their eradication in the region.

Their recent success is down to the hard work of the Two Moors Pine Marten Project, a partnership between a further seven organizations: Dartmoor National Park Authority, Devon Wildlife Trust, Exmoor National Park Authority, Forestry England, National Trust, Somerset Wildlife Trust and Woodland Trust. The project benefited from support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Vincent Wildlife Trust.

"The birth of the first pine marten kits in Devon in over a century marks a truly historic moment for wildlife recovery," said Stuart McLeod, Director – London & South, The National Lottery Heritage Fund. He went on to say that the pioneering project had "brought together many organisations with one goal in mind, to help nature’s recovery".

He added: "This milestone is a testament to the power of long-term conservation, and the resilience of nature when given the chance to thrive".

Sights like this, although rare, will be a welcome sight for nature lovers in Exmoor National Park (stock image) (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Two Moors Pine Marten Project and its dedicated volunteers have spent hundreds of hours tracking the released pine martens, learning about their behavior by installing den boxes and checking camera traps.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"To now see the next generation of pine martens in the South West is simply fantastic," said Lucie Bennett, Somerset Wildlife Trust's Pine Martens Engagement Officer (Exmoor). "What a beautiful sight to see healthy kits moving through the woodlands of Dartmoor that they once again call home. These kits will grow up to do wonderful things as a part of our woodland ecosystem and mark a special moment in history for nature recovery."

A brighter future for the pine marten

It's hoped that the South West's pine marten population will gradually go from strength to strength over the coming years. These shy creatures avoid human contact and are nocturnal, so even keen wildlife watchers may struggle to encounter them on the moors. However, those that do catch a glimpse are being encouraged to get in touch with the Two Moors Pine Project to report the sighting.

Further releases are now planned at secret locations in the neighboring Exmoor National Park for the fall. It's likely that, after robust health checks, about 20 more pine martens will be relocated there from thriving wild populations in Scotland.

"Exmoor’s woodlands are well-suited to the animals," says Tracey Hamston, Two Moors Pine Marten Project Lead. "Their arrival in early autumn will coincide with the local natural harvest of wild berries – food which pine martens love. In a year’s time we would hope to see the first kits appearing on Exmoor.”

Watch this space...