How to watch Olympic marathon swimming 2024: live streams around the world

In Tokyo the marathon swimmers dived into Odaiba Marine Park. This year their destination is the Seine.

Want to know how to watch Olympics marathon swimming live streams at Paris 2024? This guide has got you sorted, wherever you are in the world right now. There are free viewing options in Australia, Canada and the UK, and we also explain how you can use a VPN to watch your usual coverage if you're away from home when the open water events get underway.

It's hard to imagine how this year's Olympics marathon swimming events could be more scenic, seeing as the venue is Paris's historic River Seine. Each race lasts for 10 kilometers, and involves swimming six laps of a 1.67km loop between the Pont Alexandre III and the Pont de l'Alma. That's assuming, of course, that the water quality is good enough for the athletes to compete – after the triathlon was delayed by high levels of E coli in the river, Games organizers will have their fingers crossed that everything can go ahead as planned.

The women's race is set for Thursday, August 8, with the men's race the following day. This article explains how to watch marathon swimming live streams from anywhere.

Watch free Olympics marathon swimming live streams in Australia

When it comes to watching the Olympics, Aussies have it better than pretty much everyone. That's because Down Under, Channel 9 and its 9Now streaming service host the most comprehensive free-to-air Paris 2024 coverage anywhere in the world. That means that almost every session from the Games is available live via Channel 9's various platforms.

Your viewing options aren't limited, either, because subscription service Stan is also covering Paris 2024 ad-free, live and in 4K resolution. You can add Stan Sport to your Stan subscription for $15 per month. (Stan is also home to numerous other sports, including Champions League football and rugby union.)

Don't worry if you're adventuring overseas during the Olympics. Fans of open water races can watch an Olympics marathon swimming live stream as they would back home. All you need is a quality VPN, such as NordVPN, to watch your usual free stream when overseas. Find out more below.

Use a VPN to watch Olympics marathon swimming from anywhere

If you’re traveling abroad during the Olympics, geo-blocking restrictions mean you probably won't be able to watch your usual TV service as you would in your front room.

That doesn't mean you have to miss out on the Olympics open water swimming, however. All you need to do to watch as if you were back home is get yourself a VPN (Virtual Private Network) – assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, of course. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are. As an added bonus, the info going back and forth is also entirely encrypted.

In a competitive field, the knowledgeable people at TechRadar put NordVPN at the top of the podium.

NordVPN, featuring a 30-day, money-back guarantee TechRadar love NordVPN for its speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price.

How to watch Olympics marathon swimming for free in Canada

There's loads of free Olympics coverage available on CBC and the CBC Gem streaming service. And if you have an issue with watching commercials, you can ditch the adds by paying $5.99 per month for CBC's Premium service. (You can take advantage of a seven-day free trial before you buy.)

Subscription services Sportsnet and TSN are also showing Olympics coverage.

How to watch Olympics marathon swimming live streams in the US

NBCUniversal has a massive Olympics offering for US viewers, with coverage spread across broadcast and cable channels (including NBC, CNBC, the USA Network and the Golf Channel), and the Peacock streaming service.

A Peacock Premium subscription costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year. If you want to go ad-free, Peacock Premium Plus will cost you $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

You'll be able to watch Olympics marathon swimming live streams on Peacock and the USA Network.

Don't have cable? It doesn't have to be a problem. Sling is a smart TV service that allows viewers based in the US to watch cable channels on their TV, laptop or tablet without actually having to subscribe to an annual cable TV package. USA Network is available on Sling with the Sling Blue package, which costs $40 per month ($20 for the first month).

How to watch Olympics 2024 marathon swimming live streams in the UK

The BBC has long been synonymous with the Olympics, and the UK's national broadcaster is delivering loads of free-to-air Olympics action throughout the duration of the Games. Terrestrial channels, the Red Button and the BBC iPlayer streaming service will all be part of the Beeb's offering, but remember that you will need a valid TV Licence to tune in.

But you won't be able to watch every moment of the games in the company of the BBC, as the broadcaster only has rights to air two live streams at any time. In other words, if the BBC overlords aren't pointing their cameras at the Seine then you'll have to look elsewhere.

If you want to guarantee you get to watch an Olympics 2024 marathon swimming live stream, the most comprehensive service is provided by subscription services Eurosport and Discovery Plus. They're offering a whopping 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 streams.

A Discovery Plus Standard plan would usually set you back £6.99 a month but if you subscribe before August 11, the fee is reduced to £3.99 a month – and new subscribers will be able to take advantage of that discounted rate until the end of 2024.