Record-breaker Ross Edgley completes his "toughest and most ambitious challenge," by swimming 1,000 miles around Iceland

A British endurance athlete has made history by becoming the first person to swim around Iceland's entire coastline.

Ross Edgley, 39, began the mammoth journey in May and has covered more than 1,000 miles (1,610km) in the months since, encountering violent storms, unpredictable currents, and chilly temperatures.

On Monday, September 8, he arrived on Nautholsvik Beach in Reykjavik to jubilation from friends, family, and support staff gathered at the scene.

“This has been the toughest and most ambitious challenge I have attempted yet,” said Edgley, who previously swam all the way around mainland Britain, and holds the record for the world's longest non-stop river swim, covering 317 miles (510km) down Canada’s Yukon River in 2024.

“Iceland provided an incredible opportunity to test my physical and mental limits - the country has provided some insane experiences I will never forget," he added.

Edgley and team used a 68ft (21m) expedition yacht as a floating base throughout the journey. On board, Ross was fed, hydrated, and given medical attention to deal with the various injuries he sustained in the water.

He also partnered with local scientists and researchers to monitor the impact of climate change in the North Atlantic and collected more than 100 eDNA microplastic samples, which will be used for further research on land.

"We wanted to help scientists understand how these waters are changing," he continued.

"Swimming day in and day out gave us a completely unique perspective on the ocean, and it was a privilege to support real-time research that could aid in future conservation efforts."

Want to watch Ross's latest challenge for yourself? He was filmed throughout by a crew from the UK's Channel 4, who will be turning his mammoth effort into three one-hour documentaries, due to air later this year.