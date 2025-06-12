How to watch Alone season 12: stream the reality show’s latest survival challenge from anywhere

Season 12 of Alone, the hit US survival reality TV show, premieres on the History Channel on Thursday, June 12, 2025

After last year’s trip to the Arctic Circle, Alone season 12’s producers are sending the latest batch of survivalists on a very different adventure. This time out they’ll fend for themselves in South Africa’s semi-desert Great Karoo region, where water will be scarce, and elephants, giraffes, leopards and lions roam wild.

The location may have changed for Alone season 12 but the premise remains the same. Ten brave survivalists will be dropped in the middle of nowhere where they’ll have to survive in extremely hostile conditions. Armed with just their clothes and the 10 items they’ve selected from a pre-mandated list (items like toothpaste and fishing line hardly count as luxuries), the contestants have to use their wits to hunt, forage and protect themselves from the elements. The player who lasts the longest will take home a cash prize of $500,000.

To make things even harder, they won’t have any company on this most extreme of reality shows. They won’t even have a camera crew to interact with, as every one of Alone season 12’s survivalists will have to record their exploits using an assortment of cameras, GoPros and mounts.

You can stream the whole season online in the US and Australia. And don’t worry if you’re heading overseas at any time over the next couple of months. We’ll explain how you can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming service and watch Alone season 12 wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Alone season 12 online in the US

US viewers can tune into Alone season 12 on the History Channel, with new episodes of the 10-part season debuting every Thursday. The latest episodes will also be available to stream on History.com the following day.

The 11 previous seasons of Alone are available to watch via the Hulu streaming service.

If you’re based in the US and don’t have cable you can stream the History Channel via Sling TV and Fubo.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch the History Channel. Prices start from $45.99/month, though new subscribers currently get their first month for half price. The plan comes with 40-plus channels, including National Geographic and Discovery.

Fubo is another option for watching Alone season 12 if you don’t have cable. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and gives you access to over 100 channels, including National Geographic and ESPN.

If you're heading off an overseas adventure of your own you'll need a powerful VPN to unblock your usual American streamer when overseas.

Watch Alone season 12 from anywhere in the world

Geo-blocking means you won’t be able to watch Alone season 12 from everywhere, but US viewers who are traveling overseas but can‘t survive without the latest episodes don’t have to miss out. With a good VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the shows you love from anywhere.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the US and want to view your usual American service, you'd select US from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your platform of choice and stream Alone season 12 from anywhere on the planet!

Can I watch Alone US season 12 in the UK?

New seasons of the American version of Alone usually air on Sky History in the UK but they usually take a few months to arrive. We recommend keeping an eye on TV listings in August.

Don't forget: US fans visiting the UK can tap into their usual American streaming services and watch Alone season 12 from anywhere with NordVPN.

Watch Alone season 12 in Australia

Australian viewers can watch Alone season 12 on streaming service Stan, with new episodes debuting every Friday from June 13. Subscriptions start at $12 AUD per month.

If you want to catch up on most of the previous adventures, the first 10 seasons of Alone US are available for free via SBS on Demand, along with episodes of spin-off show Alone Australia.

Aussies traveling overseas can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad.

Alone season 12 trailer

Alone Season 12 Sneak Peek | The HISTORY Channel - YouTube Watch On

Alone season 12 FAQs

Alone season 12 contestants

Pablo Arguelles (55), video editor from Jacksonville, Florida

Colton Gilman (35), carpenter from Red Lodge, Montana

Will Lamb (34), exotic animal rancher/fabricator from Leakey, Texas

Kelsey Loper (35), horse trainer from Winnett, Montana

Baha Mahmutov (50), homesteader/railroad maintenance from Wharncliff, Ontario, Canada

Douglas S Meyer (57), primitive technology instructor from Kannapolis, North Carolina

Dug North (53), user experience designer from Nashua, New Hampshire

Nathan Olsen (52), tech CEO from Buhl, Idaho

Jit Patel (35), outdoor educator from Anakiwa, New Zealand

Katie Rydge (46), survival skills instructor and mentor, Emerald Beach, NSW, Australia

Alone season 12 episode list

Prologue (Thursday, June 12) – "Before the Drop"

(Thursday, June 12) – "Before the Drop" Episode 1 (Thursday, June 12) – "The Land of Great Thirst"

(Thursday, June 12) – "The Land of Great Thirst" Episode 2 (Thursday, June 19) – "Best Laid Plans"

(Thursday, June 19) – "Best Laid Plans" Episode 3 (Thursday, June 26) – "Thirst Trap"

(Thursday, June 26) – "Thirst Trap" Episode 4 (Thursday, July 3) – "Finding a Foothold"

(Thursday, July 3) – "Finding a Foothold" Episode 5 (Thursday, July 10) – "The Tempest"

(Thursday, July 10) – "The Tempest" Episode 6 (Thursday, July 17) – "Purpose"

(Thursday, July 17) – "Purpose" Episode 7 (Thursday, July 24) – "Echoes of Emptiness"

(Thursday, July 24) – "Echoes of Emptiness" Episode 8 (Thursday, July 31) – "Weak Spot"

(Thursday, July 31) – "Weak Spot" Episode 9 (Thursday, August 7) – "The Promised Land"

(Thursday, August 7) – "The Promised Land" Episode 10 (Thursday, August 14) – "No Regrets"

Where was Alone season 12 filmed? Alone season 12 takes contestants to Africa for the first time, to survive in the semi-desert environment of South Africa’s Great Karoo.

What survival kit are the Alone season 12 contestants allowed? Alone season 12 contestants are allowed to choose 10 survival items to assist with hunting, cooking, shelter and hygiene. The list includes: camping knife, hammock, bivy sack, sleeping pad, toothpaste, Leatherman multitool, duct tape, machete, shovel, LED flashlight, hatchet and saw. Luckily, items of clothing do not count towards the survivalists’ allowance.

