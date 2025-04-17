Olympic climbers to hit the beach as authorities confirm venue for the LA 2028 climbing competition

Spectators who managed to bag tickets for the 2028 Olympic climbing competitions will be heading to the beach.

Climbers will take to the wall in the Long Beach area, within view of the dazzling Pacific Ocean. The International Olympic Committee confirmed the venue in a statement.

It says the area offers: "stunning views, framing the temporary climbing wall with the nearby Pacific Ocean as an iconic backdrop".

LA 2028 CEO Reynold Hoover added: “We’ve promised the world an incredible Olympic Games, and today we’re proud to share the plan that will make it happen.

"Los Angeles is the epicenter of sports, culture and entertainment, and every venue selected for the 2028 Games will provide athletes and fans the best possible experience."

Spectators can take a stroll along California's Long Beach after the competition (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2028 games will be the first to feature three separate climbing disciplines. Athletes will compete in speed climbing, lead climbing, and bouldering competitions for the chance to win three medals rather than the one on offer at the previous Paris Olympics.

Among them will be reigning men's champion, Britain's Toby Roberts, who's enjoyed a fruitful year after shocking the world with gold in Paris.

Japanese prodigy Sorato Anraku will fancy his chances in the bouldering competition. The 18-year-old has dominated IFSC bouldering competitions over the past year and ran away with the 2024 World Cup.

Slovenian titan Janja Garnbret will be eager for another medal the women's competitions after she also won gold in Paris. Garnbret has an astonishing 32 IFSC World Cup golds to her name, with more than half coming in lead climbing.

Janja Garnbret in action (Image credit: Getty Images)

Can't get enough competitive climbing? The highly anticipated IFSC Climbing World Cup kicks off soon. Look here for our guide on how and where to watch it.