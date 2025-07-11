"A baffling natural magic trick": The Devil's Kettle emerges as the best day hike in the US in public poll

The Devil's Kettle Trail in Minnesota's Judge C.R. Magnet State Park has been awarded 1st place in USA Today's Best Hiking Trail Reader's Choice Awards. It takes the place of 2024 winner, Whispering Cave, which was demoted to 4th in the public vote. While the list contains some firm favorites, eyebrows might be raised at the omission of any hikes in California or Colorado.

The award considers the finest easy to medium hiking routes in the nation that marry scenic beauty with trails that are suitable for all. The shortlist for the award was chosen by an expert panel of travel writers before the public had their say. The chosen routes serve as inspiration for all of us to grab our hiking boots and backpacks and get out into the backcountry.

Devil's Kettle Trail

Praised for the way the trail leads to a "baffling natural magic trick", the Devil's Kettle Trail was the public's favorite this year, having not even made the top ten last year. It's renowned for its waterfall that splits in two, with half vanishing underground in a manner that geologists are still scratching their heads about.

The hike itself is a relatively easy going, two-hour round trip that takes hikers to viewpoints for the unique natural phenomena.

New York takes 2nd and 3rd

Waterfall magic at Watkins Glen State Park (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Empire State occupied 2nd and 3rd place respectively, with the Trapps Trail at Mohonk Preserve and the Gorge Trail at Watkins Glen State Park.

The Shawangunk region, known affectionately as the Gunks, is a region known well to American rock climbers. It was here that Lynn Hill put up a raft of first ascents during the 1980s, honing her skills. The Trapps Trail allows hikers to get acquainted with this hallowed rock climbing arena, as it explores mossy staircases, maple woodland, dramatic cliffs and impressive rock formations. Despite the drama, its a leisurely and tranquil 5-mile (8km) loop that all will enjoy. You may also be lucky enough to watch someone inching their way up the rock in their climbing shoes. And all just 90 miles (144km) from the Big Apple.

No less than 19 waterfalls await on the Gorge Trail in the spectacular Watkins Glen State Park. This route, just over two miles (3.5km), winds through the fern-covered gorge, up and down stone staircases and allows hikers to walk behind the spectacular Rainbow Falls. Its arched bridges and unique atmosphere make it almost Tolkienesque. Post-dawn is the best time to hike here, when the light is at its best and there are less people on the trails.

The Top 10

Watkins Glen's Gorge Trail and it's 19 waterfalls took 3rd place (Image credit: Getty Images)