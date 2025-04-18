The IFSC Climbing World Cup kicks off this weekend: Here’s everything you need to know

After a lengthy six-month absence, the world's premier climbing competition is back.

The IFSC Climbing World Cup returns tomorrow in Shaoxing, China, for the first leg of a year-long competition to crown the world's best climbers.

But what exactly is a Climbing World Cup, and how does it work? Read on for everything you need to know about the highly anticipated 2025/26 competition.

How does the IFSC World Cup work?

The IFSC World Cup is the biggest competition in sport climbing.

It pits the world's best boulderers, speed climbers, and lead climbers against each other over 14 competitions held across the globe and throughout the year.

Points from each competition are then tallied up, and climbers are ranked on separate leaderboards for bouldering, speed climbing, and lead climbing. These rankings decide the eventual world champions.

Japan's Sorato Anraku will be competing in Shaoxing (Image credit: Getty Images)

This season's competition begins on April 18 in Shaoxing, China, and concludes next year on September 5 in the Slovenian city of Koper. Before then, the world's best climbers will go head to head in multiple countries and continents.

Most stages don't feature all three disciplines and will usually just have one or two. The upcoming Shaoxing World Cup leg is a solely bouldering competition, so won't have any lead or speed climbing.

The IFSC World Cup schedule

Here are the dates for every World Cup competition in the 2025/26 season:

April 18 – 20 - Boulder World Cup in Shaoxing, China

April 25 – 27 Lead and Speed World Cup in Wuijang, China

May 2 - 4 Lead and Speed World Cup in Bali, Indonesia

May 16 - 18 Boulder World Cup in Curitiba, Brazil

May 23 - 25 Boulder World Cup in Salt Lake City, USA

May 31 - June 2 Speed World Cup in Denver, USA

June 6 - 8 Boulder World Cup in Prague, Czechia

June 13 - 15 Boulder World Cup in Bern, Switzerland

June 25 - 29 Boulder and Lead World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria

July 5 - 6 Speed World Cup in Krakow, Poland

July 11 - 13 Lead and Speed World Cup in Chamonix, France

July 18 - 19 Lead World Cup in Madrid, Spain

July 26 - 27 Speed (S) World Cup, TBD

September 5 - 6 Lead World Cup in Koper, Slovenia

Climbers to watch

Climbing fanatics can expect big things from this year's competition, with a fresh set of young and hungry climbers ready to take their opportunity at the highest level.

Japanese prodigy Sorato Anraku will be eager to defend his men's bouldering crown and challenge British Olympic champion Toby Roberts in men's lead climbing – an event Roberts ran away with last year.

18-year-old Anraku has enjoyed a rapid rise to stardom in his short career. He bulldozed last year's bouldering competition and will be a heavy favorite in Shaoxing.

Toby Roberts in action in the Paris 2024 Olympics (Image credit: RvS.Media/Robert Hradil/Getty Images)

Reigning champion Natalia Grossman will be defending her crown in the women's bouldering competition. She took home the gold following impressive first-place finishes in the Salt Lake City and Prague legs of last year's competition.

Later in the season, Slovenian titan Janja Garnbret will be keen to regain her place atop the women's lead climbing podium, after Austrian Jessica Pilz snatched a narrow victory in the final event of last year's World Cup.

At just 26, Garnbret is already a legend of IFSC climbing, with a breath-taking 32 World Cup golds to her name.

More information

Eager to catch the action? Check out our guide to how to watch the IFSC Climbing World Cup on TV or stream it online.

We'll be keeping a close eye on the competition here at Advnture, so make sure to check back for reaction after every round.