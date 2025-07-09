Canada trumps the US by making some of its most popular national parks free to visit, after controversial move the other side of the border hikes fees for foreign visitors to American natural landmarks

In stark contrast to the "Putting Americans First" approach announced by the Trump administration last week, the Canadian federal government has opened its premier nationals parks to all – including visitors from abroad.

And now Alberta's four famous national parks – Banff, Elk Island, Jasper and Waterton Lakes – have joined the scheme. This means hikers will be able to visit iconic places like Moraine Lake, Maligne Canyon and the Columbia Icefield without having to pay entrance fees.

The Canada Strong Pass that allows free entry to all was first announced in June as "an invitation to experience Canada's cultural and natural richness," according to the news release from the Canadian government. But Alberta's national parks only joined the initiative at the weekend.

Until September 2, all national parks managed by Parks Canada, including all four of Alberta's usually fee-charging parks, will be free to enter thanks to the Pass. As well as this, children and young people will get either free or discounted entry to the nation's historic sites and provincial museums.

This comes at a time when the US government is taking the opposite approach, instructing its major national parks to charge foreign visitors more and prioritize Americans when it comes to permits, reservation systems and access lotteries.

The Canada Strong Pass will undoubtedly tempt many Canadians to spend their money on home soil. According to a report in the Vancouver Sun, many are already reluctant to travel to the US "in light of President Donald Trump’s policies and continuing tariff and border concerns".

Celebrating a strong, united Canada

The news release outlined the details of the Canada Strong Pass and provided its rationale, saying it would help Canadians "enjoy the places and experiences that bring us together and make Canada strong".

Steven Guilbeault, Minister for Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages was quoted as saying: “We’ve seen an incredible show of unity from Canadians since the beginning of the year. Our Canada Strong Pass aims to make it even easier for families to choose Canada—to discover the beauty of our country, connect with nature, and enjoy our culture all summer long.

"Whether it’s visiting a national park they always wanted to see, exploring a museum, or booking a camping trip, families can create lasting memories together. Canadians are proud of what defines us, and this Pass is about celebrating a strong, united Canada.”

The move is likely to draw more visitors to Canada's iconic regions of natural beauty, providing a boost to local economies. Parks Canada manages 48 national parks and welcomes around 24 million visitors annually, spending the equivalent of more than $11 million every day in communities the length and breadth of the nation.

What is the Canada Strong Pass?

Rather than a physical pass or even a virtual one that you might have stored on your smartphone, the Canada Strong Pass is held by anyone who visits a participating Parks Canada site. There's no need to sign up, purchase or collect. In effect, you've already got it.

It's available whether you're Canadian or coming from abroad and there's no limit to how many times you can use it during the summer. It's worth bearing in mind that certain parks and attractions may still require a reservation.

