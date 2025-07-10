Can't decide which Yeti Hopper cooler to buy? Choosing just got harder as we've found big Prime Day discounts on both the M15 Hopper and the Tundra 45 - and neither of them are on Amazon

When I think of coolers, I think of Yeti. The popular US brand began life in 2006, when fishing brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders got sick of the same old coolers that wouldn't last after relentless use. The pair set up Yeti to create coolers durable enough to last the course, with effective cold insulation for all your food and drink.

These days, Yeti is one of the world's biggest cooler brands, known globally for its durable, high-quality designs. With this stellar reputation, Yeti coolers are usually expensive, and deals are rare, so we're over the moon to tell you about these epic Yeti bargains, available as retailers across the web slash their prices in an attempt to keep up with the Amazon Prime Day sales.

Right now, you can get your hands on the portable Yeti Hopper M15 cooler for just $240 at Yeti.

This dependable soft cooler is one of Yeti's most popular models, and can carry up to 32 cans at once, so you won't run out of drinks on your camping trip. Its extra-wide magshield access mouth makes use of magnets to become 'ultra leak-resistant' according to Yeti.

The Tundra 45 cooler can fit even more, and is now on offer for $259.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods.

This model is a hard cooler, made from tough rotomolded polyethylene, so it's even more durable than its soft counterpart. Inside, there's space for up to 37lb (16.8kg) of ice or 52 cans, which are kept cool by Yeti's own PermaFrost insulation technology.

Don't worry if you're not in the US, you can look below for today's best Yeti deals where you are.