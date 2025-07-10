Headphones that monitor your heart rate?! Our tech experts love these high-tech health-tracking Beats headphones, and they're now $70 off in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Yep, you read that right, these Beats earbuds can monitor your cardiovascular health as you trek or run through the wilderness. Strange as it might sound, the high-tech Powerbeats Pro 2s feature sensors that pulse over 100 times per second to deliver an accurate, real-time heart-rate reading.

If this super-smart tech takes your fancy, then you're in luck, as these excellent headphones are now available for only $179.95 on Amazon, as the US retailer slashes hundreds of tech prices for Amazon Prime Day.

Along with heart-rate monitoring, there are plenty of other exciting features, perfect for outdoor exploration and trail running. They're rated IPX4 for sweat and water-resistance, so you can don your earbuds and head out for a rainy run or an intense workout in the sun.

While you're in the backcountry, you can choose to hear as much or as little as you like, thanks to the new Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency modes. And if you get a call mid-run, you won't have to reach into your pocket, as this device can pick up and end calls with a simple touch.

Sound-wise, Beats claims to offer a rich listening experience with its Personalized Spatial Audio, which tracks the movement of your head and adjusts audio accordingly.

This tech impressed our expert colleagues at TechRadar.

"I really rate this in Powerbeats Pro 2, thanks to the solid fit and seal the design promotes, particularly when listening to more acoustic tracks," said expert tester Becky Scarrot in her TechRadar review.

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2: $249.99 $179.95 at Amazon

Save $70 These high-tech Beats earbuds come with plenty of trail-ready features, like smart heart-rate monitoring, and IPX4 water and sweat resistance. Wearers can choose to hear as much or as little of the outside world as they want, thanks to effective noise cancelling and transparency modes.

