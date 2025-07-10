What a bargain! Our expert reviewer adored these stable and bouncy Merrell trail running shoes - get yours for just $75 this Prime Day (without spending a penny on Amazon) and see why he gave them a rare four-and-a-half-star rating

We're right in the middle of the Amazon Prime Day madness, but funnily enough, many of the best deals aren't on Amazon at all! Big savings are often elsewhere during the mega sales event, as other retailers and brands scramble to keep up.

This year, we've stumbled across an epic deal on one of our favorite pairs of trail running shoes. The Merrell Agility Peak 5 shoes received a rare four-and-a-half-star rating in our review, and are now available for just $74.99 on the Merrell website.

The offer applies to the Neon Multi, Red Oxide and fluro White/Hylalite colorways so you'll be sure to be seen on the trails too.

This sturdy pair combines well-ventilated mesh and TPU uppers with supportive EVA foam footbeds and FloatPro midsoles, so you can run in comfort and absorb blows from the trail without your feet overheating. Beneath lie grippy Vibram MegaGrip outsoles, which dig into slippery and uneven terrain to keep you from falling as you run.

Trail running expert Pat Kinsella took on all sorts of terrain to test his pair and found them to be exceptionally stable throughout.

"The 5mm lugs are super grippy," reads his review for Advnture.

"They’re intelligently arranged to supply traction while climbing and brilliant braking control during descents, while being sufficiently spaced so they don’t accumulate loads of mud."

Pat's experience with the Agility Peak 5 was an overwhelmingly positive one, prompting him to describe this Merrell model as: "a very good trail-running shoe that will serve you well, whether you’re intending to tackle technical alpine terrain or just jog around your local trails".

Men's Merrell Agility Peak 5 trail running shoes: $150 $74.99 at Merrell

Save $75 These Merrell running shoes are an excellent option for racing around all sorts of trails. They combine grippy Vibram outsoles with a breathable mesh and TPU upper, and plenty of underfoot cushioning.

Not in the US? Don't worry, you can still pick up a great deal. Look below for today's best Merrell Agility Peak 5 deals where you are.