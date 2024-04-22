The 2025 London Marathon ballot is open – here's everything you need to know

The ballot is now open for the 2025 London Marathon, so if you were inspired by all the runners who hit the capital on Sunday, it's time to register! The ballot opened on Saturday, and closes this Friday (26 April).

Here I've aimed to answer the most common questions about next year's marathon, but if there's anything I've not covered then you'll probably find the answer on the event's official website. The race takes place on Sunday 27 April 2025, so pencil it in your diary now. Best of luck – fingers crossed!

How to enter

How do I enter the London Marathon 2025 ballot? You can enter the 2025 London Marathon ballot through the Let's Do This website. The form only takes a few minutes to complete.

What are my chances of getting a place in the London Marathon ballot? The organisers don't release official odds, but it's getting tougher every year. Over 578,374 people entered the ballot for the 2024 event, which was a new record. There are only around 17,000 ballot places available, meaning your chances are around 34:1.

How can I get a charity place in the 2025 London Marathon? You will have to apply through the individual charity, which will decide how to allocate places based on your ability to raise funds and your closeness to the cause (if you can give any examples of past fundraising, that will be a big advantage). Charities have to pay for places, and if you're successful, you will probably have to raise at least £2,000. Check out the full details on the TCS London Marathon website.

How else can I get a place in the London Marathon? Running clubs that are affiliated with UK Athletics (UKA) can apply for a certain number of places based on their size. It's up to the club to decide which members get those places. You can also apply for a 'good for age' place. These are very competitive, and are awarded based on how fast you are compared to the qualifying time for your age category. Check the good for age qualifying times online. Your time will only qualify if it was set in an event certified by UKA. Good for age applications open at the end of July 2024.

London Marathon entry fees

How much does it cost to enter the London Marathon? The full fee for the 2024 London Marathon is £69.99 for participants in the UK, and £146 for international participants. The international fee includes a £26 carbon offset levy to compensate for travel. Entering the ballot is free, and you only have to pay if you are successful.

Can I get a discount on the London Marathon entry fee? Yes, if you live in the UK you can pay a discounted price of £49.99 if you donate the fee to the London Marathon Foundation. You'll have to pay whether you're successful in the ballot or not, but you'll be entered in a second draw, increasing your chances of securing a place. You'll also get a training top to wear, even if you don't get a place in the race.

What is the London Marathon carbon offset levy? Major marathons have a huge carbon footprint due to international travel. The carbon offset levy is donated to certified projects that reduce carbon emissions in other ways.

Ballot results

When are the results of the London Marathon ballot announced? The results of the ballot will be announced in July 2024. You will receive an email telling you whether or not you've been successful.

What if I'm not successful in the London Marathon ballot? If you don't get a place in the general ballot, you can apply for a charity place instead. Alternatively, you can try a different marathon in the city, The RunThrough Battersea Park Running Festival Marathon, Richmond Park Marathon, Vanguard Way Marathon and Thames Meander Marathon are just a few options. If you want the experience of running a major race, the Manchester Marathon is taking place on the same day as the London Marathon on 2025. Manchester is the UK's second biggest marathon, and is well known for its friendly atmosphere and flat course, which lends itself well to setting PBs.

Transfers and deferrals

Can I transfer my London Marathon place to someone else? No, transferring your place is against the rules

Can I defer my London Marathon place to next year? It depends. If you secured a place through the general ballot, or have a guaranteed place from a running club or stakeholder then yes, you can defer your place until next year. If you have a charity place, you may not be able to defer it, and will have to contact the charity directly for details. You cannot defer a good for age place unless you are pregnant or postpartum. See the official London Marathon website for full details.

If I deferred my London Marathon place last year, can I defer again? No, you can only defer your place once, so if you've already deferred from the 2024 event, you can't defer again. The only exception is for people who are pregnant or have recently given birth, who can defer for up to three years.

The best road running shoes: tested by Advnture's team of experts