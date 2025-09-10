Berghaus aims to help female trekkers hit the trails in comfort with the release of its new ZonalAdapt legwear

These new Berghaus pants are designed to optimize comfort

Want to minimize discomfort on the trails? Outdoors brand Berghaus claims to have a solution for women whose bodies change during their menstrual cycle: it's called ZonalAdapt technology. After two years in the making, it's available now in the new Farren leggings and trousers.

Berhaus says its design process included scientific research, anatomic consultations, and thorough testing with over 100 women, who wore prototypes to hike in, giving honest feedback about bloating, gut issues, back pain and other areas of discomfort.

A further quantitative study found that over 50% of women avoid wearing their favorite clothing at certain times due to bloating, and many more feel restricted in leggings "when their bodies fluctuate".

ZonalAdapt is Berghaus' attempt to remedy some of these issues. The new Farren leggings and trousers aim to support rather than restrict women's bodies, with responsive waistbands, targeted compression zones, and lumbar support back panels to cushion your spine without pressuring your stomach.

“Every decision we made can be traced back to real conversations with real people, through hours spent together," explains product innovation lead, Rosie O'Sullivan.

"We tried to get under the skin of people's frustrations: what makes them feel less confident, more self-conscious and impacts their likelihood to get outside and enjoy it. By starting there, we had a greater chance of creating something meaningful.”

The new Farren leggings designed to support in all the right places (Image credit: Berghaus)

The new Farren clothes are made from Berghaus' Lycra Adaptiv fiber, a combination of 78% polyamide and 22% elastane, designed to stretch with your body as you move on the trails.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Senior product developer Sarah Nyikos says: “We’ve championed female empowerment every step of the way and felt it ourselves, creating solutions that work in the real world, not just on paper.”

These solutions don't come cheap. The Farren leggings will set you back £100, while the Farren trousers cost £135 on the Berghaus website.

Regardless of their apparently unique qualities, it's fair to describe these models as pricey. Top-notch leggings from brands such as Inov-8 and Adidas are typically available for less online, and some of the best hiking pants come in at under that price, too.