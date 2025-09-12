Yosemite rescues rise by 40% amid a busy season that saw almost 3 million visitors and mass spending cuts

Workers at Yosemite National Park have been forced to contend with one of its busiest summers on record, and a whopping 40% increase in rescues as drastic Trump administration cuts take their toll.

Data from the National Park Service reveals that 2,919,772 people visited the park between January and August of this year, a 7% increase over the same period last year. Between January and July, there was a huge 40% increase in rescues, according to data reported by Politico.

The busy period coincided with large-scale staffing cuts introduced by the Trump administration.

Internal NPS data reported by NPCA suggests that national parks across the US have lost almost a quarter of their full-time staff to the cuts and voluntary redundancies. In response, they've only hired about half of the usual number of temporary employees.

It's unclear exactly how many staff have left their jobs at Yosemite, but former employees suggest the cuts are taking a dangerous toll, especially on rescue workers.

Former Superintendent Cicely Muldoon retired from her position in February and told Politico's E&E News that "there are a lot of folks doing the jobs that three people used to do".

"The search and rescue loads are intense. The traffic and parking, and Yosemite crowds are intense. People are always exhausted by the end."

Protesters at Yosemite rally against staff cuts earlier this year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the cuts and increase in rescues, officials at Yosemite are insistent that the park is doing well.

A statement from Acting Superintendent Ray McPadden reads: “This summer, we expanded access, offered new and improved facilities, experiences, and programs, all in testament to our dedicated park staff and partners.

“Their extraordinary efforts allowed millions of Americans and visitors from across the globe to enjoy Yosemite and create lifelong memories. Yosemite is open year-round and with fall’s arrival, visitors can expect cooler conditions and fewer crowds while accessing all major areas of the park.”

Yosemite usually records far fewer visitors in the winter months (Image credit: Getty Images)

Park workers and advocates are less optimistic, fearing for the long-term health of national parks in the US without proper funding or ample staff.

John Garder, of the National Parks Conservation Association, which advocates for the NPS and its workers, told Advnture last month that parks across the country could sustain serious structural and ecological damage if underfunding continues.

"We're seeing a situation where there are professional staff who care for resources, who do scientific work, who perform law enforcement, and are needed for their normal duties, who are now maintaining bathrooms, and are doing some of the other work so that visitors don't see the impact that this is having," he explained.

"The long-term threat, which is very alarming, is not necessarily visible to park visitors, but if this keeps up, this eventually is going to be the case as resources get degraded."