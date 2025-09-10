UTMB champion Joyline Chepngeno suspended for two years, loses titles and sponsorship after positive doping test

Joyline Chepngeno has been stripped of her UTMB title

A UTMB trail running champion has been suspended from competition for two years and had her titles revoked for doping.

Joyline Chepngeno, 27, tested positive for triamcinolone acetonide, a banned corticosteroid substance used to reduce inflammation, after she won the Sierre-Zinal race in Switzerland.

At the end of August, Chepngeno made history as the first Kenyan to win the 31 mile (50km) OCC race at UTMB Mont Blanc.

But her UTMB title and the Sierre-Zinal gold Chepngeno she won earlier in the month have both now been stripped from her. China's Miao Yao is now recognised as the UTMB champion, and fellow Kenyan Caroline Kimutai has been upgraded to the Sierre-Zinal winner.

The Athletics Integrity Unit confirmed its decision in a statement posted to social media. It reads: "The AIU has banned Joyline Chepngeno (Kenya) for the Presence/Use of a Prohibited Substance (Triamcinolone acetonide) for 2 years from 8 September 2025."

The AIU has stated that Chepngeno has accepted the decision and will serve her ban until September 8, 2027.

Chepngeno has also been dropped by her sponsor, Salomon, with immediate effect.

"These measures reflect our dedication to acting responsibly and maintaining trust with our athletes," reads a statement the company posted to social media.

"To all those impacted, competitors who race with integrity, organizers dedicated to the credibility of their events, athletes of our Salomon Pro Running Team roster aligned with our unwavering commitment on sporting rules, and the fans of the trail running communities who, like us, believe as much as we do in the spirit of the sport.

"We share our disappointment and reaffirm our commitment to defend the integrity and fair competition above all."

Advnture has reached out to Joyline Chepngeno for comment.