Hypershell approaches "a new frontier of technology" with its latest exoskeleton, designed to help hikers summit mountains and trek for even longer
Hypershell says its new X Ultra exoskeleton decreases your heart rate, oxygen consumption, and overall exertion while you move
Need a little extra help while you're hiking? Taking on challenging trails could be about to get a lot easier, as outdoor tech brand Hypershell has announced its latest 'ground-breaking' exoskeleton.
The new Hypershell X Ultra straps onto your waist and thighs to provide an extra boost while you're walking or climbing. It uses a combination of AI technology and super-smart robotics to ease the burden on your legs, reducing your heart rate, oxygen consumption, and overall exertion on the trails.
The Chinese brand already has several exoskeleton models on the market, but claims the X Ultra is its best yet.
“We are at a new frontier where technology serves to deepen our connection with the world, not distance us from it,” explains a statement from CEO Kelvin Sun.
“Our goal with Hypershell X Ultra is to remove physical barriers and give people the confidence to say ‘yes’ to that mountain peak, or that extra mile. It’s all about enabling personal achievement and ensuring the joy of adventure is open to everyone, regardless of their natural endurance."
The device will become available to the public on September 15 and will cost $1,999 (£1,599) direct from the Hypershell website, although this is an 'early bird' price.
The X Ultra is powered by the Hypershell's AI MotionEngine Ultra, and features more than a dozen sensors, which monitor your movements and aim to deliver support exactly where it's needed.
Hypershell claims that this translates to an astounding 39% decrease in physical exertion while cycling and a 20% reduction on tough hiking trails.
Its power and various modes can be adjusted on the Hypershell app. Different modes include Descent Assist for greater knee protection when you head downhill and Running+ to help you sprint.
The device, which weighs 3.9lb (1.8kg), comes with two batteries that each last up to 42,000 steps per charge and are designed to continue working in heavy rain and chilly temperatures.
