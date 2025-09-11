Ready to take on the rain? Danner has combined grippy Vibram outsoles with tough Gore-Tex outers to craft its latest hiking boot for all seasons

In the market for some tough new hiking boots to help you take on soggy fall trails? Take a look at the latest pair from outdoors brand Danner, featuring grippy Vibram outsoles and waterproof Gore-Tex exteriors to protect your feet from the rain.

The new N54 hiking boots are Danner's answer to damp fall and early winter conditions, designed to keep you dry and comfortable over mile after mile of tricky trails.

Design

The chunky new Vibram outsoles boast Traction Lug and Megagrip technology, designed to dig into tricky terrain and improve stability as you move. The Gore-Tex uppers were also built for trying conditions, and aim to protect your feet from rainfall without holding on to water or weighing you down.

Inside the shoes, large EVA foam midsoles are designed to absorb blows as you walk, while a TPU rock plate provides added stability.

Price

All this protection doesn't come cheap, and the N54 hiking boots will set you back a whopping $250 on the Danner website (they're not yet available in the UK). Danner footwear is usually a little pricier than its competitors, but these boots go beyond the norm.

In comparison, the best overall pair in our guide to the best hiking boots costs just $165 (US) / £130 (UK). The Merrell Moab 3 boots also feature Gore-Tex uppers and Vibram outsoles, but cost far less than the latest Danner boots.

The grippy Vibram outsoles feature aggressive lug formations (Image credit: Danner)

Danner

We've reviewed plenty of models from Danner in the past and been very impressed with models like the Jag 2 and Mountain 600, but have been left wanting more from recent releases like the N45 hiking shoes.

