Bears are waking up at Yellowstone National Park - here’s how to stay safe

The bears are waking up at Yellowstone National Park. Earlier this month, staff observed the first bear tracks of 2025, signaling the beginning of spring at America's oldest national park.

Unmistakable, large grizzly bear prints were observed in the northern part of the park on March 9.

The next day, local wildlife organization Jackson Hole Eco Tours posted a video to Instagram, filmed by one of their guides, showing a female black bear emerging from hibernation with several sleepy cubs.

Hibernation usually lasts three to four months. Most bears in the region shack up for the winter from mid-November to early December, depending on the weather and food availability.

Bears hibernate to combat their limited food options in the winter. While they may occasionally wake up, they seldom eat or drink during the dark winter months.

As a result, they emerge ravenously hungry, ready to feast on animal carcasses and berries that appear as the March snow melts.

How to stay safe

Although the chances of a bear attack are slim, they still kill between two and five people each year in North America, so it's important to stay safe.

If you're planning a trek through bear country in Yellowstone National Park, check out our top tips for avoiding danger.

Avoid a bear attack in the first place

Stick to established trails - The safest way to deal with bears is to avoid them altogether. Most bears want to be left alone by humans so rarely stray onto established trails. They can usually be avoided altogether if you stick to established routes.

Hike in groups - Hiking in large groups can deter bears. They'll be able to see, smell, and hear you coming, so are more likely to leave the area.

If you encounter a bear, remain calm and remember it does not want to attack you. Speak in a loud, steady voice and slowly wave your arms, so the bear knows you're not a prey animal and to make yourself appear as big as possible.

Do not run - Running may trigger a bear's predatory instincts, identifying you as a dangerous threat. Adult bears can run at speeds of up to 30mph (48kmph), covering 110 yards (100 meters) in only seven seconds, so you've got no chance of outpacing one.

What to do if a brown or grizzly bear attacks

Advice on how to interact with grizzly and brown and black bears differs in the unlucky circumstance of an attack.

If the worst-case scenario comes true, and you're attacked by a brown or grizzly bear, the best thing you can do is play dead.

Lay flat on your stomach with hands clasped around your neck and legs spread. This will signal that you’re not a threat and will make it harder for the bear to turn you over.

Only fight back when absolutely necessary.

What do to if a black bear attacks

If you're attacked by a black bear, try to escape to a secure shelter like a building or car. Do not play dead.

If you're unable to escape, fight back by attacking the bear's face with whatever you can find around you. If you have bear spray, this is the time to use it. This toxic spray releases a cloud of capsaicin vapor, which is extremely irritating to a bear's senses.

For more bear safety tips, check out our expert guide to staying safe in bear country.