Snowdonia authorities warn hikers planning an Easter ascent to plan ahead or risk facing parking chaos

Hikers heading to Eryri National Park for the Easter weekend have been urged to plan ahead to avoid car chaos and parking fines.

The scenic area, formerly known as Snowdonia, in North Wales expects to be bombarded with visitors over the coming week as warmer weather coincides with two public holidays. Authorities fear large numbers of visitors could overwhelm limited parking facilities, as has been the case in previous years.

In Easter 2023, 40 vehicles were towed after 'parking dangerously' on the narrow roads surrounding the park's tallest peak, Yr Wyddfa, also known as Mount Snowdon.

"If you do intend on visiting Yr Wyddfa and surrounding areas, please ensure that you plan in advance," Chief Inspector Steve Pawson of the North Wales Police told the BBC.

"Planning on where you will park is also an important factor as we don't want to witness dangerous or irresponsible parking like we have seen in years gone by."

Park authorities have also placed restrictions on parking, charging £20 for an eight-hour slot from now until October. Full-day slots cost £40 and must be booked at least an hour in advance.

Still keen on an Easter hike? You can avoid the hefty parking fees by catching the new Sherpa'r Wyddfa bus network, which runs from multiple nearby towns and parking areas. An adult day pass costs £7.

Yr Wyddfa in Eryri National Park, North Wales (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alongside parking nightmares, mountain rescue teams have to contend with life-or-death situations on a daily basis. They're warning visitors of slower response times in the coming days as more visitors than usual head into the mountains.

"Easter is a particularly challenging time for our dedicated volunteers, especially in recent years where we’re increasingly having to respond to several serious incidents at the same time," Gruff Owen, chair of Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team, told the Independent.

"Walkers and climbers should be aware that we could already be committed to rescues elsewhere on the mountain and that injured casualties may have to wait longer than usual for a response."

More than 600,000 people scale Yr Wyddfa every year, making it one of Europe's busiest mountains.

Crowding atop the 3,560ft (1,085m) peak has become so common that visitors are often forced to queue for the summit.