Memorial Day travel expected to break 20-year record: National Parks offer advice for dodging crowds and queues

The countdown is on to Memorial Day weekend and more US vacationers than ever are gearing up to get away as forecasters predict a 20-year record.

With gas prices declining, 45.1 million people are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home between Thursday, May 22 and Monday, May 26. And the US's most beloved National Parks are gearing up for an influx of visitors.

The desert National Parks especially, including Zion, Arches and Canyonlands, expect huge numbers of travelers. In 2024, Zion recorded 92,000 visits between the Friday and Monday of the memorial holiday weekend. That's more than the annual number of visits of over 150 National Park sites. Will there be more this year?

Staff are posting advice on websites and social media channels on how to plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable trip.

Zion National Park is warning that visitors should expect: long lines at entrance stations, trailheads, visitor centers and restrooms; lengthy waits to board park shuttles in Springdale and Zion Canyon; intermittent, temporary closures at the park’s east and south vehicle entrance stations; heavy traffic in Springdale and throughout Zion Canyon.

Also in Utah, officials at Arches and Canyonlands National Parks are telling visitors to expect heavy traffic, limited parking and crowded trails. Arches and also Rocky Mountains have started using timed entry systems, so check before you visit if there are slots available.

There's information in our article on navigating the National Parks reservation system on how to get into a park if slots are full, such as entering the park very early in the morning.

There's also plenty of advice on visiting National Parks in our expert guide, and follow the quick-tips for this weekend, below.

How to avoid congestion

To beat the crowds, arrive before 7am or after 4pm. Use the free shuttle buses to get around the park or to enter the park after leaving your car in the nearest town. Have payment methods ready as well as IDs and reservation QR codes ready when reaching entrance stations. Credit cards are preferred for payment.

How to stay safe

Check conditions before you go. Hot weather and busy trails can be a recipe for heat-related illnesses. Cover up, take your time on trails and bring gallons of water.

Be careful with fire in campgrounds or picnic areas. Don't leave burning embers unattended.

Know your limits. The National Park Service has suffered thousands of job cuts to crucial services such as search and rescue, which has led to authorities warning hikers not to rely on rescue teams. Avoid injury by not pushing yourself on hikes and climbs and bring your own emergency medical equipment.

Give animals a wide berth. Follow our wildlife safety tips to keep you and the local fauna safe from harm.

How to enjoy your time

Be patient with rangers and other visitors. National Parks have been ordered to stay open despite drastic staffing cuts. Expect areas to be more chaotic than usual and try to be kind.

Park only in designated parking areas to protect flora and fauna and avoid being ticketed or towed.