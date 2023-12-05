These are the dates when you can visit US National Parks for free in 2024

The National Park Service (NPS) has announced its fee-free days for 2024. Over 300 US National Parks are free to enter any time of year, but on these dates the others (including the likes of Yosemite, Yellowstone, and the Grand Canyon) will waive them on these six dates:

January 15 – Martin Luther King, Jr Day

April 20 – First Day of National Park Week

June 19 – Juneteenth

August 4 – Great American Outdoors Day

September 28 – National Public Lands Day

November 11 – Veterans Day

Other fees, such as those for special tours, parking, and camping permits will still apply.

National Park entry fees usually range from $10-$35, and all money stays within the NPS (with 80-100% remaining within the park where it was collected). It helps support projects like running visitor centers, restoring wildlife habitats, providing Ranger programs, and adding or improving facilities like restrooms, hiking trails, and campgrounds.

If you're planning to visit several parks next year, the annual America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass is well worth considering. It costs $80, and gives you access to over 2,000 federal recreation areas, including all National Parks. A single pass covers the pass owner, and all occupants in a personal vehicle at sites that charge per vehicle, or the pass owner and up to three additional adults (people aged 16 or over) at sites that charge per person. Children aged 15 or under are admitted free.