Nepalese teen becomes the youngest person to summit the world's 14 highest peaks

A Nepalese teenager has become the youngest person to summit the world’s 14 tallest mountains. At just 18, Nima Rinji Sherpa climbed each of Earth’s ‘eight thousanders’, peaks above 8,000 meters / 26,242ft in under two years. In that time, he set records for summiting the monstrous Everest and Lhotse mountains in just 10 hours.

Completing his challenge atop Tibet’s Mount Shishapangma on October 9, Nima dedicated the achievement to his #SherpaPower campaign, which aims to redefine the global perception of Nepalese sherpas and what they’re capable of.

“This summit is not just the culmination of my personal journey, but a tribute to every Sherpa who has ever dared to dream beyond the traditional boundaries set for us,” Nima explained on Instagram. “Mountaineering is more than labor; it is a testament to our strength, resilience, and passion."

Native to the Himalayan region, Nepalese Sherpas are a fixture of the surrounding mountains, handling equipment, maintaining routes and supporting climbing expeditions. More than just the muscle, Sherpas are expert navigators, guiding groups in temperatures down to -58°F / -50°C while carrying oxygen tanks, food and other supplies.

Despite their indispensable work in the Himalayas, the achievements of Nepalese sherpas have often been overlooked.

Nima Rinji Sherpa atop Mount Annapurna (Image credit: Getty Images / AFP / 14 Peaks Expedition)

“I want to show the younger generation of Sherpas that they can rise above the stereotype of being only support climbers and embrace their potential as top-tier athletes, adventurers, and creators,” Nima continued. “We aren’t just guides, we are trailblazers. Let this be a call to every Sherpa to see the dignity in our work, the power in our heritage, and the limitless possibilities in our future.”

Nima’s 14 peak challenge is considered to be the toughest task in climbing, testing the physical and mental prowess of the world’s very best and most experienced climbers. An average of 6.2 climbers die each year on Mount Everest alone, while more than 20% of those climbing the K2 mountain don't make it down.

Prior to Nima, the previous youngest person to summit all 14 was Mingma Gyabu Sherpa, who was 30 on completion.

“This is a proud moment for our country,” Nima Nuru Sherpa, Nepal Mountaineering Association President, said to the Independent.

“Nima broke all the stereotypes and his success has given a message that nothing is impossible if you have strong determination.”