British mountain guide scales Everest for the 19th time, breaking his own record for the most climbs by a non-Nepali

A British mountain guide has broken his own astonishing record for the most Everest climbs by a non-Nepali.

Kenton Cool made his 19th successful ascent of the world's tallest mountain on May 18, more than anyone who's not a Nepali Sherpa. He was joined by multiple Nepali guides and fellow climbers as Everest's climbing season gets going.

Cool, aged 51, began his Everest journey with a maiden ascent in 2004 and has been back every year almost every year since to work as a guide. He's broken his Everest streak just three times in the past two decades, due to the devastating avalanches in 2014 and 2015 and the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020, which forced the cancellation of the climbing season.

The only climbers to scale the mountain more than him are Nepali Sherpas. Record holder Kami Rita has been up the 29,035ft (8,849m) mountain 30 times, and is expected to make his 31st ascent in the coming days.

Mount Everest is Earth's tallest peak (Image credit: Getty Images)

With spring here, the Everest climbing season is in full swing. Hundreds of climbers and guides head up every April and May, when the harshest weather conditions subside, and the mountain is at its warmest.

Conditions on Everest are still perilous, with temperatures dropping well below freezing, treacherous underfoot terrain, low oxygen levels, avalanches, and plenty of other risks.

Crowds gather at Everest base camp (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two climbers have already perished this season. Indian Subrata Ghosh and Filipino Philipp Santiago died around the summit late last week.

Out of the 800 or so who attempt to climb Everest each year, roughly five to ten people will lose their lives. Last year, eight people died on the mountain, after a deadly year in 2023, which saw 18 people perish.

