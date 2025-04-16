"It was a really emotional moment" - Rapid alpinists smash Swiss speed climbing record by over 10 hours
Speed climbing duo Nicolas Hojac and Philipp Brugger raced up the Eiger, Mönch, and Jungfrau mountains in record time
Alpinists in Switzerland have smashed a daunting speed climbing challenge in the Alps by over 10 hours.
Swiss / Austrian climbing duo Nicolas Hojac and Philipp Brugger ascended the treacherous north faces of three formidable mountains in record time. The pair faced ice walls, sheer drops, and hazardous underfoot conditions to summit the Eiger, Mönch, and Jungfrau mountains in 15 hours and 30 minutes.
The previous record of 25 hours was set by legendary alpine climbers Ueli Steck and Stephan Siegrist in 2004. It stood for more than two decades before Hojac and Brugger's successful attempt.
They pair had attempted the challenge multiple times before, but repeatedly found themselves the victims of harsh weather conditions and illness.
After finally completing a successful ascent, Brugger told Red Bull: “It was a really emotional moment for me.
“We’ve been wanting to take on this project together for a year now, but then I experienced a perforated bowel. I never would have thought that I would be standing on the Jungfrau with Nico one year later.”
A post shared by Red Bull Switzerland 🇨🇭 (@redbullswitzerland)
A photo posted by on
The friends began their ascent at night, equipped with head lamps, ice axes, crampons, and plenty of safety gear. They put all the advances of modern mountaineering equipment to good use with sturdy mountain boots, helmets, and Gore-Tex clothes.
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Making a steady start, they summited the 13,015ft (3,967m) Eiger mountain in 5 hours and 53 minutes before speeding down to take on Mönch and Jungfrau.
Friends and fellow climbers supported them with food and water along the route. Before their final ascent, Hojac and Brugger were brought French fries by facilities maintenance workers at Jungfrau’s High Altitude Research Center. They set off on their final ascent soon after and completed the three-peaks challenge in record time.
The formidable north faces of Eiger, Mönch, and Jungfrau are considered to be three of the most challenging climbs in the Alps.
Jungfrau is the tallest of the three, standing at 13,642ft (4,158m). It’s well known for its towering presence over the Bernese Alps.
- The best climbing shoes: get a grip both indoors and out
- The best snowshoes: for cold-play adventures all winter long
Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.