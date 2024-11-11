Six of Europe’s most challenging hiking trails have been revealed: which one is going on your bucket list?

The days have only just begun to get noticeably shorter as we head towards winter, but if you’re anything like me, you’re already yearning for the promise of longer days out in the mountains. So put your downtime during the dark evenings ahead to good use by making plans for next-year epics.

To inspire you to plan a new challenge, National Geographic has just released its list of Europe’s most challenging hiking trails .

Labelling them as ‘not for the faint at heart’, these multi-day and multi-week missions take in high Alpine paths and schleps through extensive Arctic-circle bogs. Some will have you climbing fixed steel ladders at unearthly altitudes and some will have you wild or bothy camping for multiple nights at a time.

As well as testing your physical and metal strength, far-flung walking escapades require better expedition planning than those on home turf, where you'll be more familiar with conditions and terrain.

Check out our tips for preparing for the ultimate hiking vacation and read up on the six spring hiking mistakes you want to avoid .

National Geographic's six most challenging hiking trails in Europe

Take in spectacular Alpine mountain vistas as you trek from Chamonix, France, to Zermatt, Switzerland (Image credit: Getty Images)

1. Walker’s Haute Route, France and Switzerland

Take in unparalleled Alpine views during this 132-mile (213km) hike that starts in Chamonix, France, with 46,000ft of climbing, often at high altitude. There are hostels and even mountain hotels along the route, if you want to add a little comfort into your itinerary.

2. Kamnik-Savinja Trail, Slovenia

Hike hut-to-hut across the Kamnik-Savinja Alps, the Slovenian mountain range closest to capital Ljubljana. Stretches of via ferrata and paths not much wider than your boots will test your head for heights.

3. The Adlerweg, Austria

The Alpine region’s renowned long-distance path that crosses the Tyrol will test your stamina over 200 miles (324km). Although much is along broad tracks and grassy slopes, some stretches are exposed and challenging, including the Eppzirlerscharte pass, the Grossbergspitze ridge walk and the ascent of the Griesslscharte.

4. Cape Wrath Trail, Scotland

Traversing 200 miles (321km) of rugged Scottish countryside, the end point of this epic is the most north westerly point of mainland Scotland. You’ll need weatherproof gear and a good hiking tent and be prepared to do battle with the elements to complete this wild, unmarked trek.

5. Arctic Circle Trail, Norway, Finland & Sweden

A cross-border hike that takes in three countries – Norway, Finland and Sweden. You’ll traverse high mountains, glaciers and deep valleys. While more often hiked sections at a time, the complete trail is 500 miles (800km).

6. GR20, Corsica

Coping with the unrelenting rocky terrain is one of the biggest challenges on this Grande Randonée (a network of long-distance walking routes). Sections of loose stone and risk of rockfall, plus serious scrambles, give it its reputation of Europe’s toughest trek.