Central Asia’s longest hiking trail is expanding by over 600 miles - here’s how to check it out for yourself

When you think of hiking destinations, Kyrgyzstan probably isn't one of the first places to come to mind. But, perhaps it should be. This little-visited nation now boasts the largest hiking trail in Central Asia, and it's only getting bigger.

What is the Kyrgyz Nomad trail?

By the end of this summer, the 1,243-mile (2,000km) Kyrgyz Nomad trail will be more than 600 miles (966km) longer, passing more ancient glaciers and iconic peaks.

Launched in 2024, this mammoth trail aims to entice trekkers to Kyrgyzstan with miles of unspoilt wilderness and breathtaking natural beauty. It connects 18 long-distance treks and passes through multiple states (oblasts) as hikers travel from north to east or vice versa.

Kyrgyzstani authorities are now expanding the trail to offer visitors even more opportunities to explore. Nine new long-distance sections will branch off from the main trail in the historic Arpa Valley.

The new routes pass through the alpine valleys and high-altitude villages of the Tien Shen and Pamir mountains, where you're likely to encounter locals who rely on hiking tourism for their income.

Trekkers in Kyrgyzstan (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marc Foggin, CEO of the Plateau Perspectives charity which supports mountain locals, told National Geographic: "Beyond all the extraordinary landscapes and the natural and cultural heritage that a long-distance trail such as KNT can open up for travelers; it can, and should, also serve the interests of the local mountain communities."

How to hike the Kyrgyz Nomad trail

The Kyrgyz Nomad Trail isn't for inexperienced hikers.

Aside from the hundreds of miles of rugged wilderness, there aren't any companies that offer guided tours of the full trail, so you'll have to do a lot of the planning for yourself.

There are seldom direct flights from the US or Western Europe to Kyrgyzstan, so you may have to stop off at a nearby country or two on the way. The good news is that you probably won't need a visa, as visitors from the US, Canada, the EU, and the UK can visit without one for up to 60 days.

Public transportation in rural Kyrgyzstan is very limited, so you'll have to hire private transportation to the trailhead in the Chatkal Valley.

The journey begins in the scenic Chatkal Valley (Image credit: Getty Images)

The best time of year to visit is from June to September, when weather conditions are warm enough to trek comfortably. It's likely to be hot, so make sure to prepare well in advance with the right clothing and plenty of water.

You'll also need a dependable backcountry tent. A mountain-ready model like Alpkit Jaran 3 is durable enough to fend off the elements without weighing you down while you trek.

A great pair of hiking boots, like the La Sportiva TX5 GTX, is also a must. These sturdy backpacking boots offer plenty of protection and sizable lugs to keep you upright on uneven terrain.

