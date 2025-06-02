Body of British hiker found six months after going missing with a friend in harrowing conditions in the Italian Dolomites

The body of a British hiker who went missing in the Italian Dolomites has been found, six months after his disappearance.

The remains of Aziz Ziriat, 36, were discovered in a snow-covered rocky crevice on Saturday, May 31, roughly 1,300ft (400m) beneath the spot where the body of his hiking partner was found in January.

Ziriat and 36-year-old Samuel Harris disappeared on New Year's Day while camping in harrowing winter conditions.

They had embarked on a hut-to-hut journey through the snowy Dolomite mountains and planned to camp off-trail. Conditions at the time were unforgiving, with temperatures as low as -4°F (-20°C) and thick snow blanketing most of the area.

The pair, both from London, were last heard from on January 1 and caused alarm when they failed to check in for their return flight to the UK on January 6.

Their disappearance prompted a widespread search, which resulted in the discovery of Harris's body, buried under snow at the foot of a rock face on the Caré Alto mountain on January 8.

Ziriat was found in the Passo di Conca area by a specialist search team from Trentino Alpine and Speleological Rescue.

According to BBC reports, a spokesperson for the team said that the rescuers "lowered themselves down the wall below the base of the slope, where the dog finally signalled the missing man's body in a rocky crevice, where it had been covered by snow."

In a social media post, the Palace for Life charity, where Ziriat worked, described him as "a kind, compassionate and generous individual who brought positivity and warmth to everyone he has worked with".

Millions visit the Dolomites each year to hike, camp and ski in the stunning wilderness (Image credit: Getty Images)

Northern Italy's vast Dolomite mountain range covers 6,155 square miles (15,942km2) of unforgiving terrain. The area is well known for its challenging mountain trails and jagged peaks.

The Dolomites are especially dangerous in the winter months, due to sub-zero temperatures, frequent snowfall, icy rock walls, and large glacial landforms.

If you’re considering a winter trip to the Dolomites, make sure to prepare well ahead of time and check out our expert safety guide to winter hiking.