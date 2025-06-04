"I've seen nothing like it" - Georgia hiker discovers a burned body near a popular trail in the Stone Mountain Park

Visitors to the park can take a cable car to the top of Stone Mountain

Police in Georgia, USA, were shocked to receive a call from a hiker who'd stumbled across a badly burned body near a popular trail in Stone Mountain Park.

The remains were found under a rocky crevice opposite Stone Mountain's main walking trail, roughly 100 yards from a tower for its cable car line. The area was obscured by intentionally-placed rocks, according to John Bankhead of the Stone Mountain Park Police.

He told Fox 5: "The body was under an overhang, a rock overhang, and somebody had piled up rocks in front of the overhang to make it very private."

The location is a little off the beaten track, but in no way remote.

"I've seen nothing like it, and I don't recall something like this ever happening at the park," continued Bankhead, after the discovery, on Saturday, May 31.

The next day, Stone Mountain's Department of Public Safety released a statement, saying they had received a note from the parents of a young man in his twenties, which indicated that the person had died by suicide.

The body was taken to the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office and the man's death is being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

If you or someone you know needs help, the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the US is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org.



In the UK you can call them Samaritans for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.

Stone Mountain Park is visited by roughly four million people every year, who come from across the country to hike, run, and camp in the scenic Georgia wilderness.

The 1.6 square-mile (4.2km2) park is home to plenty of idyllic trails in and around the 1,686ft (514m) Stone Mountain.

Despite its stellar reputation for hiking, Stone Mountain has plenty of critics, due to its controversial 90ft (27.4m) by 190ft (57.9m) carving of Confederate leaders Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee, and Thomas Jackson.