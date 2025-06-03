Body found in the Scottish Highlands in search for missing Swiss hiker, who disappeared attempting one of Britain's toughest treks
Bernard Trottet had been hiking the Cape Wrath route, a 230-mile journey that normally takes several weeks
Authorities in Scotland have found a body in the search for a Swiss hiker, who had been missing in the Highlands for six days after taking on one of Britain's toughest hikes.
Bernard Trottet, 65, was last seen on May 27 at a bothy near the village of Glenfinnan, after embarking on the challenging Cape Wrath Trail.
He was due to check in to a nearby campsite in Morvich, but failed to show, prompting a multi-day search from the air and on the ground by local mountain rescue services.
After several days of searching, Police uncovered a man's body in the water at the Kinloch Hourn on Monday, June 2.
Although they're yet to confirm its identity, authorities have alerted Trottet's family to the discovery.
The Cape Wrath Trail is considered to be one of Britain's toughest walks. The 230-mile (320km) backpacking route leads trekkers over plenty of rugged terrain from the town of Fort William to Cape Wrath, the northernmost point of mainland Scotland.
It typically takes two to three weeks to complete and requires participants to wild camp and navigate their own way through through coastline, forests, and mountainous areas.
The Cape Wrath Trail website warns that participants should have prior hiking experience and prepare well in advance before taking on the route.
"Walkers attempting the trail should have a high degree of navigational skill, and always carry a map and compass," it says.
"There are also several unbridged river crossings which can become dangerous or even impossible in spate conditions."
