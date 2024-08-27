Thirsty bees force officials to close areas of Joshua Tree National Park

Watch out for thirsty bees who may try to quench their thirst with your perspiration

Areas of Joshua Tree National Park, including Cottonwood Visitor Center, parking area, restrooms and Cottonwood campground, have been closed due to increased bee activity.

Park officials have explained that in the summer, water becomes scarce and bees seek alternative sources of hydration. This can include water in bathrooms, condensation from air conditioners, and even visitor sweat.

They are closing the Cottonwood area to visitors for safety and to reduce the moisture that attracts the bees. This closure will reduce the water available for bees and encourage them to disperse.

Officials have confirmed that the bees are the aggressive honeybee type, and it’s not the first time areas of Joshua Tree National Park have been closed because of them. In 2020 Jumbo Rocks and Cottonwood had to be sealed off because of big spikes in the numbers of swarming bees.

Stay safe around bees

Last year, Joshua Tree National Park officials offered the following advice to stay safe around bees.

If you are allergic to bee stings, appropriate medication and consider avoiding recreating in areas with large amounts of bees. Consider visiting the park in the cool, winter season when bees are less active.

If you are around bees, do not jerk toward or away from them, jump up and down, or swat at them. Instead, move away from them slowly and remain calm. These animals are focused on getting water.

Keep all water or liquids tightly sealed and turn off your car air conditioner 5 minutes before arriving in a bee-heavy area. It is common to see these animals swarming around open water bottles and underneath cars to grab a quick drink.

Wear long-sleeved, sweat-wicking clothing to prevent attracting bees. Breathable layers can provide extra protection from stings and the heat of the sun.

The summer is a busy time for bees as they swarm to find new water sources (Image credit: NPS / Michael Faist)

Officials also reassured visitors: “Bees are an essential part of Joshua Tree’s desert ecosystem. Just like any other wildlife in the park, this is their home. We ask that you please treat them respectfully, and they will do the same.”