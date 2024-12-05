Hiker, 63, dies after being attacked by "stinging insects" on the trail
The hiker was part of a group of four that was attacked by the flying insects
A 63-year-old hiker has died after being attacked by "stinging insects" on a Hong Kong hiking trail.
According to the South China Morning Post, the incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon when a party of four was hiking on the Wilson Trail in the Pat Sin Leng mountain range.
The group of two men and two women was attacked by flying insects at around 4 p.m. and ran for shelter. One of the women – who had been stung on the head – was able to call for help, telling police they had been ambushed by "beelike insects."
Rescue teams deployed to the scene where they found three of the hikers near the village of Lai Pek Shan. The fourth hiker, one of the men, had gone missing.
Approximately four hours later, rescue crews found the man in a coma. He was airlifted to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
In September, a hiker in France died after the group she was walking with was attacked by Asian hornets. That incident occurred less than a month after three hikers were hospitalized after a giant hornet attack in Taiwan.
Staying safe around stinging insects
Even the best insect repellents won't deter bees and hornets, but according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture, you should keep food and drink covered and avoid scented toiletries and perfumes which can attract stinging insects. Cover your skin with long hiking pants and long-sleeved base layers on the trail to reduce exposure.
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Just like the advice for encountering yellowjackets, if you find yourself surrounded by hornets stay calm. Avoid swatting at hornets, which can make them go into attack mode, but move away from the area quickly. Carry antihistamines and seek medical attention if you display symptoms of an allergic reaction such as shortness of breath.
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.