Disoriented moose causes chaos on slopes of popular ski resort

Video shows skiers ducking for cover as a moose goes on the loose at Colorado resort

Most wildlife typically likes to give humans a wide berth, but occasionally the two intersect and the results can be explosive. Over the weekend, a disoriented moose found itself on the busy slopes at Breckenridge Ski resort, sending unsuspecting skiers ducking for cover.

In a video posted to Instagram, which you can view below, skiers at the Colorado resort scatter as the moose comes running towards them, with one skier losing a ski in retreat. At one point, an adult skier with a young child enters the frame heading towards the moose then hastily changes direction before falling over.

Skier Kylee Rinker, who captured the footage, positions herself safely behind a ski rack, and by the time the camera returns to the scene, the moose is heading in the opposite direction towards the lift tower.

"Nobody got hurt and she walked right back up the mountain," says Rinker.

A post shared by kylee rinker (@kyleerinker) A photo posted by on

What to do if you see a moose on the slopes...

Though the sight of a wayward moose charging around a ski resort might seem shocking, it's something we see at least once a season. Last January, we reported on a similar incident at Winter Park Resort, also in Colorado, where there are an estimated 3,000 moose.

Moose are generally an elusive species, but one that finds itself on the ski slopes in the middle of a busy Saturday is likely to feel panicked and may charge if it feels threatened or accidentally cause damage in its attempt to escape – these giant animals weigh upwards of 800 lbs.

If you encounter a moose on the slopes or the trail, the most important thing you can do is give it plenty of space. Immediately secure your pets and children, slowly back away and if it's acting aggressively, position yourself behind something like a tree or a boulder in case it charges. Learn more in our article on what to do if you meet a moose.