Want a hands-on job at Yosemite? Under-30s are wanted for conservation internships

Would you like to work with stunning Yosemite as your backdrop?

Do you crave a physical job that will help preserve the history of one of America's most famous National Parks?

The Yosemite National Park Historic Preservation Crew are looking for interns who want to learn hands-on skills while receiving a wage, housing allowance and an AmeriCorps Education award on completing the program.

The work is physical and will cover multiple projects throughout the park, including repairs to the historic Wawona Hotel Complex and El Portal Yosemite Railroad turntable and train.

The placements are for a 26-week term, starting around October 20. Applicants must be between 18-30 years of age (35 for Veterans with DD-214.)

Pay is $520 a week, plus $20 a week housing allowance (equivalent to $18 an hour pre-tax).

If you would look forward to picking up skills including masonry, carpentry and roofing, apply for the HPTC Traditional Trades Advancement Program.

